This Date in History: August 31

AUGUST 31
2018
Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams became the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player. The All-Pro defensive tackle agreed to a six-year, $135 million deal, which surpassed Von Miller’s contract in Denver as the new benchmark for defenders.
2013
The sixth-ranked Texas A&M football team rolled to a 52-31 victory over Rice with Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel coming off the bench in the second half to complete 6 of 8 passes for 94 yards and three touchdowns. A&M took a 28-21 halftime lead without Manziel who was suspended for the first half for an “inadvertent” violation of NCAA rules involving signing autographs. A&M starting quarterback Matt Joeckel completed 14 of 19 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. Manziel soon after taking the field exhibited his brash ways after an 8-yard scramble on third-and-7. Manziel after getting up from the tackle appeared to mimic a signing motion while talking to a Rice defender. Later, Manziel received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after taunting a Rice defender following a touchdown pass.
2012
Rockdale’s Elijah Brooks ran for 211 yards on 18 carries and scored three touchdowns in a 35-21 victory over Salado.
Madisonville’s Alex Green had two interceptions, including a 40-yard return in a 24-18 victory over Lorena.
A&M Consolidated’s Jaylan Cheshire completed 17 of 22 passes for 312 yards with two touchdowns in a 31-20 victory over Copperas Cove.
2007
Burton running back Daniel Patterson rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-18 upset of Class 2A regional finalist Somerville as Burton matched its 2006 win total in the opener.
Centerville’s Zach Dickson was a quadruple standout in a 34-20 victory over Grapeland. Dickson had an 85-yard kickoff return, returned an interception 73 yards for a touchdown, threw for a touchdown and ran for two more scores.
Madisonville senior quarterback Kyle Morgan completed 12 of 18 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-13 victory over Navasota. Chris Whaley had 126 yards rushing on 24 carries with two touchdowns and caught a 60-yard touchdown pass.
2001
The Texas A&M football team avoided an embarrassing loss by rallying for a 38-24 victory over Division I-AA McNeese. The Cowboys took a 16-0 lead as Brad Archie returned Mark Farris’ fumble 55 yards for a touchdown, Charlie Hebert hit a 45-yard field goal and Joe Judge returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown. But Farris recovered from his mistakes by running for two touchdowns and throwing for another. A&M’s Sammy Davis added two interceptions.
1998
The second-ranked Florida State football team rallied from a 14-10 halftime deficit for a 23-14 victory over 14th-ranked Texas A&M in the Kickoff Classic in East Rutherford, New Jersey. FSU’s Chris Weinke completed 21 of 36 passes for 207 yards with Peter Warrick catching nine passes for 106 yards. A&M could muster only 133 yards, including just 20 in the second half.
