This Date in History: August 31
This Date in History: August 31

Texas A&M vs Rice (copy)

Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel walks out for the second half against Rice at Kyle Field Saturday, Aug. 31, 2013. Manziel was suspended for the first half by the NCAA for an inadvertent violation of NCAA rules involving signing autographs. (Eagle Photo/ Stuart Villanueva)

 Stuart Villanueva/ The Eagle

AUGUST 31

2018

Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams became the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player. The All-Pro defensive tackle agreed to a six-year, $135 million deal, which surpassed Von Miller’s contract in Denver as the new benchmark for defenders.

2013

The sixth-ranked Texas A&M football team rolled to a 52-31 victory over Rice with Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel coming off the bench in the second half to complete 6 of 8 passes for 94 yards and three touchdowns. A&M took a 28-21 halftime lead without Manziel who was suspended for the first half for an “inadvertent” violation of NCAA rules involving signing autographs. A&M starting quarterback Matt Joeckel completed 14 of 19 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. Manziel soon after taking the field exhibited his brash ways after an 8-yard scramble on third-and-7. Manziel after getting up from the tackle appeared to mimic a signing motion while talking to a Rice defender. Later, Manziel received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after taunting a Rice defender following a touchdown pass.

2012

Rockdale’s Elijah Brooks ran for 211 yards on 18 carries and scored three touchdowns in a 35-21 victory over Salado.

Madisonville’s Alex Green had two interceptions, including a 40-yard return in a 24-18 victory over Lorena.

A&M Consolidated’s Jaylan Cheshire completed 17 of 22 passes for 312 yards with two touchdowns in a 31-20 victory over Copperas Cove.

2007

Burton running back Daniel Patterson rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-18 upset of Class 2A regional finalist Somerville as Burton matched its 2006 win total in the opener.

Centerville’s Zach Dickson was a quadruple standout in a 34-20 victory over Grapeland. Dickson had an 85-yard kickoff return, returned an interception 73 yards for a touchdown, threw for a touchdown and ran for two more scores.

Madisonville senior quarterback Kyle Morgan completed 12 of 18 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-13 victory over Navasota. Chris Whaley had 126 yards rushing on 24 carries with two touchdowns and caught a 60-yard touchdown pass.

2001

The Texas A&M football team avoided an embarrassing loss by rallying for a 38-24 victory over Division I-AA McNeese. The Cowboys took a 16-0 lead as Brad Archie returned Mark Farris’ fumble 55 yards for a touchdown, Charlie Hebert hit a 45-yard field goal and Joe Judge returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown. But Farris recovered from his mistakes by running for two touchdowns and throwing for another. A&M’s Sammy Davis added two interceptions.

1998

The second-ranked Florida State football team rallied from a 14-10 halftime deficit for a 23-14 victory over 14th-ranked Texas A&M in the Kickoff Classic in East Rutherford, New Jersey. FSU’s Chris Weinke completed 21 of 36 passes for 207 yards with Peter Warrick catching nine passes for 106 yards. A&M could muster only 133 yards, including just 20 in the second half.

