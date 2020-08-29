This date in history: August 30

AUGUST 30
2013
The A&M Consolidated football team beat Copperas Cove 44-41 with a mini version of the famous five-lateral kickoff return California used to beat Stanford in 1982.
With 1 second left in the game, Consol’s Luke Benden picked up Copperas Cove’s squib kick at his 40-yard-line and tossed the ball back to Brandon Jackson, who ran left. When the Bulldawgs trapped Jackson, he pitched the ball to junior Derrick Dick, who circled back all the way to his 30 to reach a blocking wall set up by K.J. Dukes, Jackson and Daniel Zivney, and the trio escorted Dick into the end zone.
The play was featured in USA Today and on ESPN and became an instant YouTube sensation.
Dick’s touchdown capped a run of 23 combined points scored in 77 seconds. Consol tied the game at 38 with 38 seconds left, but Copperas Cove answered with a go-ahead field goal with 1 second left.
Consol’s Kobe Miller completed 27 of 37 passes for 335 yards and three touchdowns. Kerry Thomas caught nine passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. Zivney added eight catches for 120 yards.
•
The College Station football team defeated Schulenburg 45-14 for the school’s first victory over a UIL team. Cole Whittlesey threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns. The Cougars went 6-4 last year in its first season, beating five JV teams and a private school.
•
The Brazos Christian football team defeated Cypress Christian 28-21 on a game-winning interception return by Kenny Honnas with 31 seconds left. Sam Thomason had two of Brazos Christian’s five interceptions.
2008
The Arkansas State football team scored the last 15 points for a shocking 18-14 victory over Texas A&M, spoiling the debut of Aggie head coach Mike Sherman before 78,691 at Kyle Field. A&M hadn’t lost a season opener at home in 20 years. Playing its first game as the Red Wolves, Arkansas State ended a 14-game losing streak to Big 12 Conference teams. A&M had four turnovers, missed two field goals and allowed four sacks.
