This Date in History: August 3

AUGUST 3
2013
ESPN’s Outside the Lines reported Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel was being investigated by the NCAA for signing autographs and sports memorabilia for profit as the Heisman Trophy winner and his teammates were reporting for fall camp. The NCAA was investigating Manziel for a violation of NCAA bylaw 12.5.2.1 — accepting money for promoting or advertising the commercial sale of a product or service of any kind.
•
Sixteen-year-old Katie Ledecky wraps up a brilliant performance at the world swimming championships with her fourth gold medal and second world record. The youngster turns it on over the final four laps of the 800 freestyle to win in 8 minutes, 13.86 seconds and take down the mark of 8:14.10 set by Britain’s Rebecca Adlington at the 2008 Olympics.
2012
Michael Phelps rallied to win the 100-meter butterfly for his third gold of the London Games and No. 17 of his career. The American, next-to-last at the turn, closes strong to finish in 51.21 seconds, just ahead of Chad le Clos of South Africa and Evgeny Korotyshkin of Russia. It was Phelps’ third consecutive win in the event at the Olympics, and his 21st career medal. Missy Franklin set a world record in the 200 backstroke for the 17-year-old’s third gold in London. Also, 15-year-old Katie Ledecky — the youngest member of the U.S. team — nearly broke the world record while winning the 800 freestyle, denying Britain’s Rebecca Adlington a repeat before her home fans.
2011
Texas A&M was ranked ninth in the preseason USA Today coaches’ poll, third best in the Big 12 with Oklahoma at No. 1 and Oklahoma State at No. 8. It was the highest preseason ranking for the Aggies since 1999, when A&M was ranked seventh by the Associated Press coming off its lone Big 12 championship. A&M returns 18 starters off a 9-4 team that played LSU in the Cotton Bowl after tying Oklahoma and Oklahoma State for the Big 12 South title. A&M won its last six regular-season games, which included matchups with Oklahoma, Nebraska and Texas.
2007
Bryan softball coach Janice Williamson was named the district’s assistant athletic director, assisting Bryan AD Harry Francis Jr. Williamson, who coached the Lady Vikings to the 2002 Class 5A state title, was replaced by assistant Enrique Luna.
2006
Former Texas A&M forward Barry Davis, who earned All-Southwest Conference men’s basketball honors, was hired as the Aggies’ director of student-athlete development by Billy Gillispie. Davis, 52, had been at Grand Prairie for the previous decade, going 179-124. Davis, who recently resigned at Grand Prairie, was also 114-68 at Bryan High.
2004
Texas A&M track coach Pat Henry retained assistants Ed Marcinkiewicz and Juan De La Garza while hiring Vince Anderson from Tennessee, Jim VanHootegem from Miami and Dan Waters from Georgia. Marcinkiewicz was assigned as an assistant coach and administrative assistant. De La Garza was to continue coaching throws, Anderson sprinters and hurdlers, VanHootegem jumps and Waters the distance program.
2003
Annika Sorenstam completed a career Grand Slam at the Women’s British Open, beating Se Ri Pak by a stroke in a thrilling head-to-head showdown.
1996
Andre Agassi, the Dream Team and the U.S. women’s 400-meter relay team won Olympic gold medals, while the American men’s 400 relay settled for silver. With Carl Lewis idled by a coach’s decision and Leroy Burrell injured, the men’s 400 team was shocked by Canada — the first time the U.S. lost the event at the Olympics.
1990
The Professional Golfers Association Tour announced it would not hold tournaments at golf clubs that had all-white memberships or showed any other signs of discrimination.
1949
The National Basketball Association was formed by the merger of the National Basketball League (NBL) and the Basketball Association of America (BAA). Maurice Podoloff, head of the BAA since its inception, was elected head of the new league. Six NBL teams joined the ten BAA teams, plus an expansion team in Indianapolis, to form the NBA.