This Date in History: August 29

AUGUST 29
2019
Texas A&M opened the football season with a 41-7 victory over Texas State as Kellen Mond threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another TD. The Aggies had four interceptions, two by Myles Jones. A&M had a 246-8 edge in rushing yards, spoiling the head coaching debut of former A&M offensive coordinator Jake Spavital.
2014
Bremond rolled to a 40-8 victory over Hearne to open the season. The Tiger defense gave up only 61 yards, pitching a shutout as the Eagles scored on an interception return. The win was the start of a 49-game winning streak for Bremond, which included a trio of state championships.
•
Allen Academy, the top-ranked 6-man football team in TCAL, opened the season with a 72-61 upset of Dallas The Covenant. The Covenant had played in five straight TAPPS state championships, including coming off back-to-back TAPPS Division I titles with 13-1 records. Allen Academy’s Caleb Phillips passed for 268 yards with six touchdowns and Cody Vega rushed for 160 yards and four touchdowns.
2008
Bryan’s Monterrell Washington rushed for 163 yards on 26 carries and scored all the Vikings’ touchdowns in a 28-20 victory over Cypress Falls.
•
Somerville’s Cody Holliday rushed for 200 yards on 25 carries and scored all his team’s points in a 16-15 victory over Leon. Holliday scored on a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter then ran in the two-point conversion for the winning points.
•
Iola’s Slayton Murray rushed for 304 yards and four TDs and scored on a 91-yard kickoff return, but it wasn’t enough for the Bulldogs, who lost to St. Joseph 44-36.
2003
Leon’s Will Hedrick accounted for 280 yards in a 33-0 victory over Kerens. He rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and completed 6 of 12 passes for 137 yards and another score.
•
Lexington’s Jordan Peterson accounted for four touchdowns in a 32-15 victory over Schulenburg.
•
Burton’s Bradley Nienstedt completed 10 of 13 passes for 236 yards and all of his team’s touchdowns in an 18-14 victory over Iola.
