This Date in History: August 28
AUGUST 28

2016

Former Gov. Rick Perry is joining the new season of Dancing With the Stars. Texas’ longest-serving governor will be a contestant in the 23rd season of the dance competition show. Perry, who was a Yell Leader at Texas A&M, will be paired with professional dancer Emma Slater. Perry was eliminated second in the 13-person competition, lasting longer than only actor Jake T. Austin.

2015

The College Station Cougars opened the football season with a 45-0 victory over Rosenberg Terry. It was the school’s first shutout.

2014

Texas A&M’s Kenny Hill passed for a school-record 511 yards in leading the 21st-ranked Aggies over ninth-ranked South Carolina 52-28 in a season opener. The Aggies snapped South Carolina’s 18-game home winning streak in the debut game on the SEC Network. Hill completed 44 of 60 passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Hill broke the school record of 464 yards passing set by Johnny Manziel against Alabama in 2013. It was the first start for Hill, who is replaced Manziel, an NFL first-round pick.

2013

The NCAA ruled that Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, has to sit out the first half of the season opener against Rice for an “inadvertent violation” of NCAA rules regarding autograph signing.

2009

The Texas A&M volleyball team defeated Iona 30-28, 25-12, 25-10 in its first match at Reed Arena. The team previously played at G. Rollie White Coliseum.

