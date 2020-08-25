 Skip to main content
This Date in History: August 26
This Date in History: August 26

AUGUST 26

2011

Texas A&M President R. Bowen Loftin notified the Big 12 Conference that the Aggies might leave the league. His spokesman called it the “next step in a process.”

2004

Bryan’s Jacob Hartgroves hit a 35-yard field goal in overtime to give the Vikings a 27-24 overtime victory over Cypress Falls in Bryan head coach Marvin Sedberry’s debut.

2000

The top-ranked North Carolina soccer team defeated 11th-ranked Texas A&M 4-1.

1992

The seventh-ranked Texas A&M football team spoiled Bill Walsh’s return to college football with a 10-7 victory over 17th-ranked Stanford in the Disneyland Pigskin Classic. Sophomore quarterback Jeff Granger returned from the bench midway through the third quarter to spark an offense that hadn’t scored. Granger was replaced by freshmen Corey Pullig then Matt Miller, but neither could spark the offense. Granger, who was 6-for-21 passing with 66 yards at one point, returned to throw a 21-yard touchdown pass to tight end Greg Schorp and scramble for 33 yards to set up the game-winning field goal.

