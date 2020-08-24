This date in history: August 25

AUGUST 25
2017
Hurricane Harvey forced the Texas A&M soccer team to cancel its home match against Oregon and the third-ranked Sam Houston State football team postponed its season opener against seventh-ranked Richmond at Huntsville’s Bowers Stadium. SHSU and Richmond were able to meet the following week in Waco at McLane Stadium with SHSU grabbing a 48-34 victory with fans admitted free.
2011
The Bryan City Council will allow the city’s voters to determine if the city should sell the Travis B. Bryan Municipal Golf Course and if it should purchase the Briarcrest Country Club. Both items were put on the Nov. 8 ballot.
2006
An overtime goal by Ashlee Pistorious gave the ninth-ranked Texas A&M soccer team a 1-0 victory over third-ranked North Carolina in front of an NCAA regular season record-setting crowd of 8,204 at Ellis Field.
2005
Texas A&M’s Melissa Garey scored a pair of goals led the sixth-ranked soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Stephen F. Austin before a record crowd of 5,447 in the Aggies’ season opener.
