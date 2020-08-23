This Date in History: August 24

AUGUST 24
2012
Texas A&M’s Laurie Corbelli celebrated the beginning of her 27th season coaching volleyball with her 500th victory as her Aggies beat Texas State 25-16, 25-15, 25-16.
2011
Texas A&M first-year men’s basketball coach Billy Kennedy didn’t have to look far to complete his staff, officially adding former Bryan boys basketball coach John Reese. The 44-year-old Reese coached the Vikings to a 246-83 record over 10 seasons, winning six district championships and making the playoffs every season but one.
2008
On the final day of the Beijing Games, Kobe Bryant hit two 3-pointers in a big fourth quarter to help the United States defeat Spain 118-107 and win the gold medal for the first time since 2000. China had one of the most dominating and diverse performances at an Olympics ever, winning a games-leading 51 golds and an even 100 overall. The United States finished with 110 medals and trailed well behind the Chinese in golds with 36, the first time since 1992 it didn’t lead the category.
2007
The NFL indefinitely suspended Michael Vick without pay just hours after he acknowledged in court papers that he did, indeed, bankroll gambling on dogfighting and helped kill some dogs not worthy of the pit.
1996
BYU quarterback Steve Sarkisian threw six touchdown passes to lead the unranked Cougars to a 41-37 victory over 12th-ranked Texas A&M in the Pigskin Classic, the opening game of the college football season. Sarkisian completed 33 of 44 passes for 536 yards against A&M’s “Wrecking Crew” defense. K.O. Kealaluhi caught a 46-yard touchdown pass with 63 second left for the game-winner. A&M quarterback Branndon Stewart completed 20 of 28 for 232 yards with two touchdowns in his Aggie debut. He was complemented by running backs Eric Bernard (108 yards rushing) and Sirr Parker (101 yards rushing). Kyle Bryant kicked three field goals, including a 52-yarder with 1:31 left for a 37-34 lead.
1988
Minnesota North Stars forward Dino Ciccarelli was sentenced to one day in jail and fined $1,000 for hitting another player with his stick. Ciccarelli, who was given a match penalty and 10-game suspension by the league for the Jan. 6, 1988 attack on Toronto’s Luke Richardson, is believed to be the first NHL player to receive a jail term for an on-ice attack of another player.
1963
The Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, was covered by ABC’s Wide World of Sports for the first time.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!