This Date in HIstory: August 23

AUGUST 23
2013
The 12th-ranked Texas A&M soccer team opened the season with a 1-0 loss to seventh-ranked Duke, which got a goal from Kim DeCesare in front of 5,242 fans at Ellis Field.
2012
Lance Armstrong chose not to pursue arbitration in the drug case brought against him by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. That was his last option in his fight with the USADA, and his decision sets the stage for his Tour de France titles to be stripped and his name to be all but wiped from the record books of the sport he once ruled.
2004
Former A&M Consolidated all-state guard Marcus Watkins, son of former Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Melvin Watkins, joined his father at Missouri. Melvin Watkins was hired as Missouri’s associate head coach in late June after six seasons with the Aggies. Most expected his son to follow. A&M worked with the younger Watkins to get a waiver, which allowed him to transfer to an NCAA Division I school and not have to sit out a year.
1971
Newly opened Bryan High School, a consolidation of Stephen F. Austin and E.A. Kemp, opened fall football drills under head coach Allen Davis.
