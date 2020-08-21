This Date in History: August 22

AUGUST 22
2012
Texas A&M sophomore running back Brandon Williams will have to sit out the 2012 season after the NCAA denied his waiver. The 192-pound running back played at Oklahoma last season, rushing for 219 yards on 46 carries. The all-state back from Brookshire Royal said in December he was transferring to A&M to be closer to home and applying for a hardship waiver to play immediately. The initial appeal submitted by A&M was denied by the NCAA on Aug. 2, and A&M appealed that decision Aug. 7. The NCAA’s subcommittee for legislative relief then denied the appeal.
2007
The Texas Rangers became the first team in 110 years to score 30 runs in a game, setting an American League record in a 30-3 rout of the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader.
2005
Texas A&M wide receiver L’Tydrick Riley suffered a season-ending knee injury during workouts. Riley caught 20 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown last season. He returned in 2006 to catch 23 passes for 238 yards with no TDs.
•
Texas A&M senior Andrew Parr shot a 2-under-par 68 at Philadelphia Country Club to tie for second place after the first round of stroke play at the U.S. Amateur Championship. Charlie Beljan of Mesa, Arizona, made nine birdies and shot a 6-under-par 64 to lead the field of 312 golfers. Parr is tied for second with Ryan Yip of Canada, Ryan Blaum of Coral Gables, Florida, Jay Choi of Cerritos, California, and Chandler Cocco of Bend, Oregon.
•
A&M Consolidated head football coach Jim Slaughter said officials at Consol and Bryan are talking about moving their annual football game from Kyle Field to the home stadiums as early as next season. Slaughter said he believes Texas A&M officials would rather not host the game at Kyle Field, where the Crosstown Showdown has been played for the last 15 years. “I really believe [Texas A&M officials] would like to get us off that field, and I can understand it,” Slaughter said. “I’m talking to Bryan about going home-and-home.” The series remained at Kyle Field for another 10 years before the schools moved the game to their home stadiums.
1989
Nolan Ryan of the Texas Rangers became the first pitcher to reach 5,000 career strikeouts in a 2-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics. Ryan did it by fanning Rickey Henderson swinging on a 3-2, 96 mph fastball.
1965
In the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitcher Juan Marichal of the San Francisco Giants hit catcher John Roseboro of the Dodgers in the head with his bat. A 14-minute brawl ensued and Roseboro suffered cuts on his head. Marichal thought Roseboro threw too close to his head when returning the ball to Sandy Koufax earlier in the game.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!