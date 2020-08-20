This Date in History: August 21

AUGUST 21
2017
Texas A&M senior golfer Cameron Champ was among 10 players named to the 2017 United States Walker Cup Team, which will compete against Great Britain and Ireland in the 46th Walker Cup in Los Angeles.
2002
Texas A&M athletic director Wally Groff told University President Robert M. Gates he will resign at the end of the year. Groff, 60, worked at A&M for 37 years.
Groff joined the athletic department as business manager in 1966. He was promoted to assistant athletic director for business affairs in 1975 and became the associate AD for finance in 1979. He replaced John David Crow as AD in 1993.
1977
Texas A&M was picked to win the 1977 Southwest Conference title in the annual TCU football poll. A&M received 89 of 159 first-place media votes. Texas Tech was picked second and Houston third in the 43-year-old poll, which has picked the winner 10 times.
