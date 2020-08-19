 Skip to main content
This Date in History: August 20
This Date in History: August 20

AUGUST 20

2015

College Station junior quarterback Ty Brock suffered a broken right leg in a scrimmage at Bastrop. Brock missed the rest of the season then the following year broke a nonweight bearing bone in his other leg in the second game of the season. Brock signed with Sam Houston State and played for the Bearkats in 2018 and ’19.

2013

The Brazos Valley Bombers capped their record-setting season by being named summer baseball’s best team by Perfect Game. The Texas Collegiate League champions went 49-15, finishing 14 games ahead of second-place Acadiana in the regular season. The Bombers beat defending champion East Texas in a one-game divisional series, then topped 2010 champ Victoria in a best-of-3 championship series, rallying from a four-run deficit in Game 3 for a 7-5 victory.

2011

Texas A&M will start the football season ranked eighth by the Associated Press, its highest spot to begin a season since 1999 when the Aggies opened at No. 7. With 18 starters back from a 9-4 team that lost to LSU in the Cotton Bowl, A&M also was ranked ninth in the USA Today/ESPN coaches’ poll.

1989

Texas A&M junior-to-be Andre Cason won the 100 meters in 10.19 seconds at the Weltke Mobil Grand Prix. Cason defeated six Olympians — Brazil’s Robson da Silva, the Soviet Union’s Vladimir Krylov, Cuba’s Andres Simon and Joel Isasi and the United States’ Dennis Mitchell and Calvin Smith.

