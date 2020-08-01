This Date in History: August 2

AUGUST 2
2018
Texas A&M forward Anriel Howard announced she is transferring to play her senior season at Mississippi State. Howard, who set A&M records for rebounds in a game (27), season (439) and career (1,002), is joining a Mississippi State team that was the national runner-up for a second straight season but is losing four starters.
2015
Inbee Park rallied to win the Women’s British Open to become the seventh women to win four different major championships.
2012
Carmelo Anthony and the U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team rewrote the record book in a 156-73 romp over Nigeria. The U.S. led by 26 in the first quarter, had an Olympic-record 78 points in the first half and Anthony scored 37 points, hitting 10 of 12 3-pointers, to break the U.S. single-game scoring record in less than three quarters. When Andre Iguodala hit a 3-pointer with 4:37 left, the Americans surpassed the previous Olympic record of 138 points set by Brazil against Egypt in 1988.
•
Gabby Douglas became the third straight American to win gymnastics’ biggest prize by claiming the all-around Olympic title.
•
Michael Phelps added to his Olympic medal collection with his first individual gold medal of the London Games in the 200-meter individual medley. The U.S. star became the first male swimmer to win the same individual event at three straight Olympics, capturing his 20th career medal and 16th gold.
2009
Catriona Matthew won the Women’s British Open for her first major title, beating Karrie Webb by three strokes just 10 weeks after giving birth to her second child.
2006
Texas A&M’s Jordan Chambless, who played both football and baseball the last two seasons, will play just baseball. Chambless, who played defensive back and returned punts in football, suffered a season-ending knee injury last season against Oklahoma State. Chambless, drafted in the 43rd round by the Los Angeles Dodgers this summer, was 1-5 last season with the Aggies with a 4.39 ERA.
2005
In the largest trade in NBA history, Antoine Walker was dealt from Boston to Miami in a transaction involving five teams and 13 players. The Heat acquired point guard Jason Williams and small forward James Posey from Memphis, while the Grizzlies received guard Eddie Jones from the Heat. The New Orleans Hornets and Utah Jazz also were involved in the deal.
1998
Brandie Burton closed with an even-par 72 for a tournament-record 18-under 270 and held on to win the du Maurier Classic by one stroke over Annika Sorenstam. It was the lowest score in relation to par at a women’s major, breaking Betsy King’s 17-under 267 in the 1992 LPGA Championship.
1996
Down to her final long jump attempt and fighting an injured hamstring, Jackie Joyner-Kersee leapt out of sixth place and ended her Olympic career with a bronze medal. Joyner Kersee jumped 22 feet, 11 3/4 inches for her sixth Olympic medal.
1992
Vitaly Scherbo of the Unified Team won gold medals in the vault, rings, pommel horse and parallel bars to give him a total of six gold, the most won by a gymnast in a single Olympic Games.
1986
Jackie Joyner set the world record in the heptathlon at the U.S. Olympic Festival in Houston with 7,158 points.
1979
New York Yankees catcher Thurman Munson was killed in a plane crash practicing takeoffs and landings near his Ohio home.
1967
The New Orleans Saints played their first preseason game and lost to the Los Angeles Rams 77-16.
1959
Bob Rosburg came back from six strokes down, shooting a 4-under 66 to win the PGA Championship at Minneapolis Golf Club. Rosburg finished at 3-under 277 to finish one stroke ahead of Jerry Barber and Doug Sanders.
1952
Five American boxers was gold medals at the Olympics, marking the first time the U.S. won the unofficial team title. The five medalists are flyweight Nate Brooks; light welterweight Charley Adkins; middleweight Floyd Patterson; light heavyweight Norvell Lee and heavyweight Eddie Sanders.
1912
John McDermott won the U.S. Open golf championship for the second straight year with a 294 total.
1864
The first Travers Stakes at Saratoga was won by Kentucky, a horse that scored 20 consecutive victories.