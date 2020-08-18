This Date in History: August 19

AUGUST 19
2016
Usain Bolt scored another sweep, winning three gold medals in his third consecutive Olympics. At the Rio de Janeiro Games, Bolt turned a close 4x100-meter relay race against Japan and the United States into a typical Bolt-like runaway, helping Jamaica win in 37.27 seconds. Allyson Felix won an unprecedented fifth gold medal in women’s track and field, running the second leg of the 4x100 relay.
2014
South Carolina head football coach Steve Spurrier and his staff took the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and challenged Texas A&M’s Kevin Sumlin and his staff to do the same. “I’m going to challenge three coaching buddies of mine,” said Spurrier, who then called out Alabama’s Nick Saban, Sumlin and Oklahoma’s Bob Stoops. South Carolina athletic director Ray Turner also was doused and in the process challenged A&M AD Eric Hyman, who held the same post with the Gamecocks.
2013
Brian Hoyer will open the season as Cleveland’s starting quarterback, barely beating out rookie Johnny Manziel. Browns coach Mike Pettine picked Hoyer over Manziel to start at Pittsburgh.
2010
Blinn football coach Brad Franchione returned to work after a brief suspension for the sale of seats from the now-demolished Texas Stadium that were donated to the college. Franchione will have an independent investigation, which he is confident will clear him. Franchione was suspended, but about four hours later, the university reinstated him and decided to allow a third party to review the incident. Franchione was later cleared of selling the seats, which were donated to the college by a father of a former Blinn player.
1981
Renaldo Nehemiah set the world record in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 12.93 seconds in a meet at Zurich, Switzerland.
1921
Detroit’s Ty Cobb got his 3,000th career hit at age 34, the youngest player to reach that plateau.
