This date in history: August 18

AUGUST 18
2011
The Coppell Copperheads defeated the Brazos Valley Bombers 3-1 at Brazos Valley Bank Ballpark to sweep their best-of-3 Texas Collegiate League championship series.
2001
Aggie Steve Veriato shot his third straight 4-under-par 68 to win the Novell Utah Showdown and become a first-time winner on the Senior PGA Tour. He finished at 12-under 204. The victory was worth $225,000 for Veriato, who played at Texas A&M from 1970-72. His previous best finish in six years on the tour was third at the 1996 Kaanapali Classic. He also tied for third at the same event two years ago.
1994
An auction of Texas World Speedway was canceled after one bid, leaving bidders, bankers and bystanders befuddled. The auction, set for 2 p.m., was canceled after one bid, believed to be NASCAR owner Richard Childress, who became the lone qualified bidder. Potential buyers were required to bring a cashier’s check for $250,000. A spokesman for the National Auction Group would not give the potential buyer’s name but said he was “a prominent person in the racing business.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!