This date in history: August 17

AUGUST 17
2013
The Texas A&M football team was ranked seventh in the Associated Press’ preseason Top 25, the program’s highest start to a season since 1999 when it also was seventh.
2012
Calvert athletic director and head football coach Coylin Grimes was arrested on federal drug charges, stunning school officials two weeks before the start of football season. Grimes, 38, was charged with conspiracy to deliver cocaine and accessory to criminal activity. The arrest was part of a Robertson County drug investigation that began early in 2011. Grimes was the 14th person arrested in connection with the probe. Later in November of 2012, Grimes reached a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of federal drug charges against him. Grimes pled guilty to a charge of misprision of felony, admitting that he failed to inform authorities that he allowed two men into his brother’s house to get cocaine and to avoid detection by law enforcement officials.
1999
Texas A&M running back D’Andre Hardeman, who was ruled academically ineligible after two games last season, has made his grades and will play this season. Hardeman was the leading rusher after two games in 1998, but a clerical error in the registrar’s office was discovered during a routine check which showed he wasn’t academically eligible. Hardeman was able to practice with the team last year as he worked to regain his eligibility.
