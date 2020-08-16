This Date in History: August 16

AUGUST 16
2015
Jason Day led wire-to-wire in the final round at Whistling Straits to close out a record-setting PGA Championship and capture his first major title. The 27-year-old Australian finished at 20-under 268 to beat Jordan Spieth by three shots. Day became the first player to finish at 20 under in a major.
2009
Usain Bolt shattered the 100-meter world record at the World Championships in Berlin. Bolt finished with a stunning time of 9.58 seconds, bettering his own record of 9.69 seconds set in the Beijing Olympics exactly one year later.
*
Y.E. Yang of South Korea became the first Asian player to win one of golf’s majors with a three-stroke win over Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship.
2008
In Beijing, Michael Phelps touched the wall a hundredth of a second ahead of Serbia’s Milorad Cavic to win the 100-meter butterfly. The win gave Phelps his seventh gold medal of the Beijing Games, tying Mark Spitz’s performance in the 1972 Munich Games.
1999
Former Bryan High all-state defensive end Jessie Everline practiced with Texas A&M for the first time. Everline didn’t sign a national letter of intent on signing day because of concerns he would not meet NCAA entrance requirements. He retook the entrance exam in April and made a qualifying score. He didn’t report with the other A&M freshman last week because he hadn’t been approved by the NCAA Clearinghouse. He was cleared earlier in the week and became A&M’s 25th freshman signee.
1989
Former Bryan High multi-star athlete Jo Beth Palmer was hired as the school’s volleyball coach. Palmer earned all-district honors in three sports at Bryan, leading the Lady Vikings to district championships in each. She was an All-American in track and signed with the University of Texas, where she also played volleyball. Bryan also hired Bobby Jack Goforth as head campus coordinator and head football coach at Sam Rayburn Junior High. Goforth was head football coach and athletic director at Caldwell for 10 seasons.
1984
Texas A&M made a deal with Gaylord Broadcasting Co. to have nonconference home games against UTEP, Iowa State and Arkansas State televised by at least 17 stations. The games would be at 11:20 a.m. The move helped A&M come close to the $1.25 million it budgeted for television revenue that year from football and basketball. A&M officials predicted it would fall at least $500,000 short after the NCAA lost exclusive control over college football television rights.
1954
The first Sports Illustrated magazine is issued with a 25-cent price tag. The scene on the cover was a game at Milwaukee’s County Stadium. Eddie Mathews of Braves was swinging with Wes Westrum catching and Augie Donatelli umpiring.
1920
Cleveland shortstop Ray Chapman is hit in the head with a pitch by New York’s Carl Mays. Chapman suffers a fractured skull and dies the next day. It’s the only field fatality in major league history.
