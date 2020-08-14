This Date in History: August 15

AUGUST 15
2016
Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Isaiah Demarcus Golden was placed on probation after spending three months in prison for robbing three men at gunpoint. Golden was sentenced to 10 years in prison in May after pleading guilty to robbery.
2014
Mo’Ne Davis, one of two girls at the Little League World Series, threw a two-hitter to help Philadelphia beat Nashville 4-0 in the opener for both teams. Davis, the first girl to appear for a U.S. team in South Williamsport since 2004, strikes out eight and walks none
2012
Texas A&M redshirt quarterback Johnny Manziel was named the team’s starter, beating out sophomores Jameill Showers and Matt Joeckel. “My policy is simple, really; the best player plays,” A&M coach Kevin Sumlin said.
•
Felix Hernandez pitched the Seattle Mariners’ first perfect game and the 23rd in baseball history, beating the Tampa Bay Rays in a 1-0 victory.
2011
Rudder boys basketball coach Chris Jones was named the head coach at Bryan and former Bryan player Daryl Mason was hired at Rudder to replace Jones. Jones, a former assistant at Bryan under John Reese, was 64-25 in three seasons with two playoff appearances. Mason was coaching at Leggett, going 79-30 with a pair of Class A Division II state tournament appearances.
•
Jim Thome hit his 600th home run an inning after slugging No. 599, powering the Minnesota Twins past the Detroit Tigers 9-6.
2007
Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy pled guilty to felony charges for taking cash payoffs from gamblers and betting on games he officiated in a scandal that rocked the league and raised questions about the integrity of the sport.
2005
Phil Mickelson delivered another dramatic finish in a major, flopping a chip out of deep rough to 2 feet for a birdie on the final hole and a one-shot victory in the PGA Championship.
2004
In Athens, Greece, the U.S. men’s basketball team lost 92-73 to Puerto Rico, the third Olympic defeat for the Americans and first since adding pros. American teams had been 24-0 since the professional Olympic era began with the 1992 Dream Team. The U.S Olympic team’s record was 109-2, entering the game.
1999
Tiger Woods made a par save on the 17th hole and held on to win the PGA Championship by one stroke over 19-year-old Sergio Garcia. Woods, 23, became the youngest player to win two majors since Seve Ballesteros in 1980.
1995
Monica Seles returned to the WTA Tour after a 28-month absence following her 1993 stabbing with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Kimberly Po at the Canadian Open.
1993
Greg Norman lipped his putt on the PGA Championship’s second playoff hole, giving Paul Azinger the title and leaving Norman with an unprecedented career of Grand Slam playoff losses. Norman, despite winning his second British Open title a month earlier, had lost playoffs in three other majors — 1984 U.S. Open, 1987 Masters, 1989 British Open.
