This Date in History: August 14

AUGUST 14
2016
The Brazos Valley Bombers defeated the Acadiana Cane Cutters 4-0 for a fourth straight Texas Collegiate League title. Four pitchers combined on a four-hitter at Mumford High School
South African sprinter Wayde van Niekerk broke Michael Johnson’s 17-year-old world record in the 400-meter final in Rio de Janeiro, leaving two of the greatest one-lap runners of this era in his dust. Van Niekerk, bursting out of the blocks in lane eight, finished in 43.03 seconds — 0.15 seconds faster than Johnson ran in 1999. Usain Bolt became the first person to capture three straight 100-meter titles at the Olympics. Bolt finished in 9.81, .08 seconds ahead of American Justin Gatlin.
2014
Rob Manfred was elected baseball’s 10th commissioner, winning a three-man race to succeed Bud Selig.
2013
The Brazos Valley Bombers defeated the Victoria Generals 7-5 to win their first Texas Collegiate League title. Brett Kauten had a three-run triple to highlight a go-ahead six-run fifth inning and reliever Jason Freeman stuck out 10.
2011
Keegan Bradley won the PGA Championship after staging an amazing comeback to force a three-hole playoff and beat Jason Dufner at Atlanta Athletic Club. Bradley, who trailed by five shots with three holes left, became the third player in at least 100 years to win a major championship in his first try.
2010
Former Texas A&M All-American Grant Connell was inducted into the Canada Tennis Hall of Fame at the Rogers Cup in Toronto. Connell, who is from North Vancouver, British Columbia, played at A&M in 1984-85.
1989
Texas A&M sophomore linebacker Quentin Coryatt was declared academically ineligible for the season. Coryatt sat out last season after failing to meet Proposition 48 entrance requirements. Coryatt would continue to practice with the team, but not be allowed to play in games. Coryatt would go on to be the Southwest Conference newcomer of the year in 1990 and SWC player of the year in ’91.
1977
The New York Cosmos, led by Pele, played before a record crowd of 77,961 at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J., the most to see a soccer game in the United States. The Cosmos beat the Fort Lauderdale Strikers 8-3 in a NASL quarterfinal playoff game.
1959
The formation of the American Football League was announced in Chicago. Play began in 1960 with franchises in six cities with the probability of adding two more teams.
