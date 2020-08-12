This date in history: August 13

AUGUST 13
2007
Allen Academy was forced to play 6-man football with only 10 players practicing. The Rams played 6-man football before changing to 11-man in 1998, when Allen won its second TAPPS state championship in three years. The Rams struggled afterward. Allen went 9-18 in the next three seasons, including an 0-10 mark last in 2006 when the Rams began the season with 16 players.
Tyra White, a McDonald’s All-American out of Hickman Mills High School in Kansas City, Missouri, signed with Texas A&M. The 6-foot shooting guard signed with LSU in November, but was released from her scholarship when head coach Pokey Chatman resigned before the NCAA Tournament in March. White took unofficial visits to A&M and Kansas before settling on the Aggies over Texas Tech, Cal, Middle Tennessee and Kansas. White would go on to help the Aggies win the 2011 national championship.
1989
Three Texas A&M football players — senior running back Darren Lewis, sophomore linebacker Quentin Coryatt and freshman linebacker Jason Medlock — suffered minor injuries after being attacked in Sadie Thomas Park. Lewis had his left hand cut but was able to practice the next day. Coryatt was treated at the hospital and released after getting stabbed in the chest. He was expected to miss a few days of practice. Medlock was cut in the left arm, but was able to practice the next Monday. It appeared the attackers were jealous of the players who were trying to get away from their attackers.
CC Creations won the A.S.A Class A state co-ed softball title. Lee Bason and Karen Guererro were the top hitters with J.D. Devaney, Dale Thompson, Carol Yeager and Kathy Miller earning all-state honors.
