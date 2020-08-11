This date in history: August 12

AUGUST 12
Usain Bolt ended his stellar career in excruciating pain. The Jamaican great crumpled on the track with a left leg injury while chasing a final gold medal for the Jamaican 4x100-meter relay team at the world championships in London. Having to make up lots of ground on the anchor leg, Bolt suddenly screamed and stumbled as he came down with the first injury he had experienced at a major competition.
2016
Katie Ledecky capped off one of the greatest performances in Olympic history with her fourth gold medal and second world record, shattering her own mark in the 800-meter freestyle. Ledecky was the first woman since Debbie Meyer to sweep the three longer freestyle events at the same Olympics. Meyer took the 200, 400 and 800 at the 1968 Mexico Games.
2014
The Brazos Valley Bombers defeated the Victoria Generals 2-1 to earn a second straight Texas Collegiate League title. Horacio Correa III had the big hit during a two-run fifth as the Bombers swept the best-of-3 series. Correa also had the go-ahead two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning of a 4-3 victory in Game 1.
2012
The U.S. men’s basketball team fought off another huge challenge from Spain, pulling away in the final minutes for a 107-100 victory and its second straight Olympic championship. The victory by the men’s basketball team gave the United States its 46th gold medal in London, the most ever by Americans in a “road” Olympics.
Rory McIlroy broke the PGA Championship record for margin of victory that Jack Nicklaus set in 1980. McIlroy sank a birdie from 25 feet on the 18th hole to give him a 6-under 66 for an eight-shot victory.
2011
Tiger Woods missed the cut at the PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club. With one final bogey for a 3-over 73, Woods finished out of the top 100 for the first time in a major. He was 15 shots behind Jason Dufner and Keegan Bradley.
2007
Woods captured the PGA Championship to win at least one major for the third straight season and run his career total to 13. Woods closed with a 1-under 69 for a two-shot victory over Woody Austin.
1994
Major league baseball players strike in the sport’s eighth work stoppage since 1972.
1990
Wayne Grady of Australia shed his runner-up image with a 3-stroke victory over Fred Couples in the PGA Championship. Grady had recorded 29 second-place finishes in his career.
