This date in history: August 10

AUGUST 10
2016
Former Texas A&M head football coach Tom Wilson died after a two-year battle with cancer. Wilson, who went 21-19 as A&M’s head coach from 1978-81, was 72. Wilson was an All-Southwest Conference quarterback at Texas Tech. He won a pair of bowl games, the Sun Bowl as a junior and the Gator Bowl as a senior. Wilson spent his last 14 years of coaching at the high school level, compiling a 86-69-2 record at Palestine from 1986-93 and at Corsicana until retiring in 1999.
2012
Former Texas A&M athlete Demetrius Pinder ran a split of 43.5 seconds to help the Bahamas to their first gold medal in the 1,600 relay at the London Olympics, and Deon Lendore anchored Trinidad and Tobago to bronze with a 44.73 split. The United States women set a world record of 40.82 second in winning the 1,600 relay. Former A&M sprinter Jeneba Tarmoh did not run for the U.S. in the final but will be awarded a gold medal for running in the prelims and getting the team into the finals. In the final, the U.S. relay team consisted of Tianna Madison, Allyson Felix, Bianca Knight and Carmelita Jeter.
1999
Kimi Johnson’s two-run single in the sixth inning gave Bryan Harvey a 2-0 victory over Ovideo, Florida, in winners’ bracket play at the Little League Southern Regional Tournament in Jefferson, Kentucky. Johnson, the team’s starting pitcher, took a line drive off her hand in the second inning that knocked her from the mound, but not the lineup. Lisa Gorzycki allowed only two hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out nine. Harvey had only three hits, two by Johnson who played the last six innings at shortstop with a half cast after breaking her right hand.
