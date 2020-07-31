This Date in History: August 1

AUGUST 1
2012
Texas A&M’s Cammile Adams placed fifth in the 200-meter butterfly at the London Olympics, missing a medal by 1.3 seconds. Adams, who will be a junior in the fall, finished in 2 minutes, 6.78 seconds, improving on her qualifying time (2:08.18) and semifinal time (2:07.33). China’s Jiao Liuyang won in 2:04.06 followed by Spain’s Mireia Belmonte (2:05.25), Japan’s Natsumi Hoshi (2:05.48) and America’s Kathleen Hersey (2:05.78).
•
Four teams were kicked out of the women’s badminton doubles at the London Games for trying to lose on purpose. The eight doubles players from China, South Korea and Indonesia were cited by the Badminton World Federation for “conducting oneself in a manner that is clearly abusive or detrimental to the sport.”
2010
Stuart Appleby hit golf’s magic number, shooting a 59 to win the Greenbrier Classic. Appleby’s 11-under round put him at 22 under, while third-round leader Jeff Overton finished second by one stroke after his birdie try slid by the hole on the par-3 18th. Appleby was the fifth PGA Tour player to reach the milestone.
•
Yani Tseng of Taiwan made a 6-foot putt on the 18th hole to win the Women’s British Open by one stroke over Katherine Hull of Australia.
•
Bob and Mike Bryan won their record 62nd career doubles title on the ATP Tour. The twin brothers, who beat Eric Butorac and Jean-Julien Rojer in the Farmers Classic, surpassed Hall of Famers Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde of Australia.
2009
Rachel Alexandra won the $1.25 million Haskell Ivitational at Monmouth Park to establish herself as one of the greatest fillies in thoroughbred racing. The bay filly, ridden by Calvin Borel, beat Belmont Stakes winner Summer Bird by six lengths.
2006
A&M Consolidated football coach Jim Slaughter and former Bryan football coach Marty Criswell were inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor. Also inducted were former Bryan football assistant and head baseball coach Randy Allen, who coaches Highland Park, and longtime Klein football coach George Kirk, whose first head coaching job was at Cameron.
•
Humble quarterback Jerrod Johnson, a Texas A&M signee, threw four touchdown passes to lead the South to a 30-20 victory over the North in the Texas High School Coaches Association’s all-star football game in Austin. Johnson, the most valuable offensive player, threw his last TD pass to Brenham’s Gary Ragston to tie the record for most TD throws in a game set by Houston Sam Houston’s Robert Armstrong in 1971 and tied by Grand Prairie’s Rhett Bomar in 2004. Johnson completed 10 of 18 passes for 188 yards.
2004
Karen Stupples won her first major title with a record-tying 19-under 269 at the Women’s British Open. Stupples tied the low score in a major set by Dottie Pepper at the 1999 Nabisco Dinah Shore.
1996
Michael Johnson won Olympic gold in the 200 meters in a record 19.32 seconds, becoming the first male Olympian to win the 200 and 400 in a single games. Dan O’Brien won gold in the decathlon, four years after failing to make the U.S. Olympic team.
1994
Baltimore’s Cal Ripken became the second major leaguer to play 2,000 straight games as the Orioles beat Minnesota 1-0.
1992
Eric Griffin, a two-time world champion at 106 pounds, lost to Rafael Lozano of Spain under the new electronic scoring system used at the Summer Olympics, even though all five judges credit him with more blows than his opponent as did five jury members used as a backup in case the computer failed.
1990
Arkansas jumped to the Southeastern Conference, severing its 76-year tie to the Southwest Conference.
1987
Mike Tyson won the undisputed heavyweight championship with a 12-round unanimous decision over IBF champion Tony Tucker in Las Vegas.
1972
Nate Colbert of the San Diego Padres drove in 13 runs in a doubleheader sweep of the Atlanta Braves 9-0 and 11-7.
1945
New York’s Mel Ott hit his 500th home run in a 9-2 victory over the Boston Braves at the Polo Grounds. Only Babe Ruth with 714 and Jimmie Foxx with 527 have more.
1936
The Olympic Games opened in Berlin. The opening ceremonies were presided over by Adolf Hitler.