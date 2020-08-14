Third-ranked Calvert ready to hit the ground running for football season

Calvert head football coach JaMarcus Ashley has replayed the first Friday night game of the season in his head since March.
Both teams run onto the field, the referee does the coin flip and each team takes their place for kickoff, while the coaches and players give their pep talks on the sidelines.
That kickoff feeling is getting closer for the District 13-A Division II team that moved from 14-A after realignment, and will join Apple Springs, Chester and Oakwood in the nine-game season. Calvert has been gearing up for the past week for its two scrimmages on Aug. 22 against Austin Royals and WILCO. The Trojans will open the season on Aug. 27 with a road game against Borden County.
But right now, Ashley and Co. are just excited to get back on the field.
“We just genuinely miss each other. We’ve been away from each other for quite a while and then for us to be blessed enough to get back with each other,” Ashley said. “I know for me it’s been like [therapy]. You never know how much you miss something until it’s gone. I remember talking to students before spring break, and we started to like plan what we were going to do when we came back and we never came back.”
Ashley led the Trojans to a 8-4 overall season and 3-0 in district, which led the Trojans to a regional appearance, where they lost to eventual state champion Richland Springs 34-29. Going into this season, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine ranked the Trojans at No. 3 in preseason polls behind Balmorhea and Motley County.
Calvert is returning five seniors this year, but Ashley said the newbies are just as talented. The Trojans are returning most of their firepower with seniors Davien Flentroy, Tre’Quinton Green, Billy Thompson, Deonte Schells and Erwin Jones back in the lineup.
Jones will be especially important to Calvert’s offense this season as starting quarterback. Ashley is confident Jones can lead the team because he’s been in his position as a former Calvert QB. Ashley said Jones is a good example for younger players because he’s able to learn from mistakes and move on quickly, traits that Ashley will be looking for in his freshman players next week. Ashley said right now he has two freshmen starting alongside his veterans — Kevondre Corona and Jacarius Schells.
“I told my freshmen that I’m more excited about seeing them make mistakes for the first time because I really want to see how they’re going to overcome it,” Ashley said. “That the best part about coaching is that it’s real life experience. ... It’s just all about next day, next play. And we’ll be able to accomplish everything we want to accomplish, but we have to do it together.”
With new guidelines and rules on the season due to COVID-19, Ashley said every player has to adapt, whether they’re an upperclassman or not, but the Trojans’ seniors are stepping up regardless of the uncertainty this season.
“I’ve come to see that our seniors are doing a great job of growing our underclassman and molding them into the type of players they need to be,” Ashley said. “And then kind of keeping them level-headed, [teaching them to] never to get too low and just take it one play and one day at a time.”
Ashley said Calvert is following CDC guidelines, including providing sanitation stations for players, giving them individual water bottles, wearing masks and continuing to keep facilities and gear clean.
Dime Box set to make a splash in 14-A-II
Last season, Dime Box built its roster from scratch. The Longhorns’ coaching staff had to teach players who knew little to nothing about playing football and watched seven of them graduate this spring.
But Dime Box is not starting over this year, despite losing valuable players. Instead, the 2020 squad is more dynamic and energetic than ever, which could earn the Longhorns their first playoff appearance as a University Interscholastic League 6-man team in District 14-A Division II. Eligible for the postseason for the first time, Dime Box also was rated No. 19 in the Texas Football preseason poll. Head coach Rick Frey said the ranking came as a surprise, but believes his team’s strength is being able to adjust well throughout the season.
“We’re just really athletic across the board, and all these guys play basketball, too, so they’re all multiple sport athletes,” Frey said. “It’s awesome because they pick it up quick wherever we need to put them, and they’re able to do whatever we need them to do.”
Teams in Class 4A and down were allowed to start practice on Aug. 3, but the Longhorns decided to delay the start of practice until Aug. 18, when Dime Box starts classes. Dime Box doesn’t have a game or scrimmage in week one or two, which went into the team’s decision to start almost two weeks late, Frey said. The Longhorns will open the season on Sept. 11 with a nondistrict matchup with Prairie Lea and will play three non-district and three district games throughout the season.
“We have a good idea on what we want to do and how we want to do it,” Frey said about preparing for the season virtually. “You know, as far as the kids, it’s really been this summer just more or less us worrying about making sure that everybody is safe and staying safe so that we can get to the point where we can play.”
Although the season hasn’t officially started, Frey said they have a good gauge on who will make the team this year and estimates about 10 to 12 players on the final roster. Dime Box lost two major keys to its offense in running backs Ray Gilbert and Kalep Toney. Gilbert, who was named to the All-Brazos Valley Six-Man Team closed out his high school career with seven touchdowns on 11 carries and 250 yards in the Longhorn’s first home victory.
The Longhorns will have to adjust with Gilbert and Toney gone, but quarterback Blake Scott, who is projected to be the district’s offensive MVP by Texas Football, will be someone the team will lean on, Frey said.
Frey said Dime Box returned most of its defense, and with the additions of Jerperion Gilbert and Masyn Spacek, he has many players that are interchangeable. Dime Box will join Buckholts, Mount Calm and Oglesby in 14-A-II. All three opponents had losing seasons last year, and Frey said the Longhorns are ready to compete after finishing 4-1 in 2019.
“Our defense was phenomenal last year,” Frey said. “It was a real anchor for us that kept us in games, and I expected that’s going to be a real positive for us.
“As far as the level of excitement, it’s really high in the community and with the kids. We only played five games last year, and it went really well, we had a 4-1 season and then we come out this year in a district where I think we can be very competitive.”
