Third-ranked Calvert ready to hit the ground running for football season

Calvert head football coach JaMarcus Ashley has replayed the first Friday night game of the season in his head since March.

Both teams run onto the field, the referee does the coin flip and each team takes their place for kickoff, while the coaches and players give their pep talks on the sidelines.

That kickoff feeling is getting closer for the District 13-A Division II team that moved from 14-A after realignment, and will join Apple Springs, Chester and Oakwood in the nine-game season. Calvert has been gearing up for the past week for its two scrimmages on Aug. 22 against Austin Royals and WILCO. The Trojans will open the season on Aug. 27 with a road game against Borden County.

But right now, Ashley and Co. are just excited to get back on the field.

“We just genuinely miss each other. We’ve been away from each other for quite a while and then for us to be blessed enough to get back with each other,” Ashley said. “I know for me it’s been like [therapy]. You never know how much you miss something until it’s gone. I remember talking to students before spring break, and we started to like plan what we were going to do when we came back and we never came back.”