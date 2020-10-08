 Skip to main content
The Woodlands freshman 28, A&M Consolidated freshman Maroon 27
Tyler Poling led Consol’s freshman Maroon squad wioth three touchdown passes on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers fell short one point in its loss to the Woodlands 28-27.

Poling connected with Ellis Myers and Will Jones for 25-yard and 19-yard TD passes, respectively, before closing out the night with a TD pass to Trace Meadows for a 21-yard score. Consol’s Roderick Taylor also added a 60-yard TD run for the Tigers on Thursday.

