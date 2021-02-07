The Eagle's 2020 All-Brazos Valley Volleyball Team

Brazos Valley volleyball teams experienced everything that came with playing sports in the COVID-19 era during the 2020 season. Masks, canceled games, tweaked pre- and postgame rituals and smaller crowds.
Playing under the new protocols, 19 teams from the Brazos Valley made the playoffs and nine played well into late November and early December, making for a tight race as The Eagle sports staff picked the top performers that make up the 23rd annual All-Brazos Valley Volleyball Team.
Iola advanced the farthest of any Brazos Valley team, beating defending champion Crawford in the Class 2A state championship match for the program’s third title. The Lady Bulldogs return Cadence Hoyle to the All-BV Team, while adding Ava Pointer on the first team and Jenna McDougald on the second. Jamie McDougald earned Coach of the Year honors for her efforts in leading Iola to another state title and a 30-1 overall record.
Bremond and College Station also made big runs in the playoffs with each reaching its respective regional finals.
Bremond middle blocker Lyndsie McBride made the first team and outside hitter Alyvia Peralez made the second. The Lady Cougars have four players on the All-BV team, led by Keria Herron on the first team, Shreya Sunkari and Ana De La Garza on the second and Emery Goerig on the third.
Lexington and North Zulch each went four rounds deep into the playoffs. Lexington’s Shelby Ray and Kynley Hurst made the first and second teams, respectively, while Kadence Looper made the third team. North Zulch’s Cheyanne Wallin made the third team.
Four BV teams made it to their regional quarterfinals, including Brenham, Caldwell, Anderson-Shiro and 2019 state runner-up Leon.
Brenham’s Brooke Bentke joins the third team, while Caldwell’s Elizabeth See made the first team and teammate Delayni Drgac make the third. Kyndal Bohnert made the second team this year for Anderson-Shiro, and Leon’s Lauren Salley and Jordan Robinson made the first and second teams, respectively.
Bryan, led by first-year head coach Stephanie March-Smith, made it the area playoffs and add Rilee Cumpton to the third team. A&M Consolidated and Rudder didn’t make the playoffs this season but still are represented on the All-BV and academic teams. Rudder’s middle blocker Asani McGee made the third team, while Consol’s Kallie Williams made the academic team.
EDITOR’S NOTE — The All-Brazos Valley Team, selected by the sports staff of The Bryan-College Station Eagle, represents the best of the best in area volleyball play during the 2020 season.
Team of the Year
Iola Lady Bulldogs
With just eight players on the roster, Iola overcame early COVID-19 issues then glided through the District 22-2A season going 13-1. The Lady Bulldogs dispatched top-ranked Beckville in the Class 2A Region III championship match, beat Thrall in the state semifinals and earned the program’s third state title with a 25-21, 25-20, 19-25, 25-17 victory over Crawford. The Lady Bulldogs’ single loss in district was the only one they suffered as Iola finished the season 30-1 overall.
Coach of the Year
Jamie McDougald, Iola Lady Bulldogs
McDougald earns Coach of the Year honors after leading the Lady Bulldogs to the Class 2A state championship and a 30-1 overall record.
First Team
Keira Herron
College Station Lady Cougars
Junior, libero
Herron led the Lady Cougars’ defensive effort with 494 digs and just 33 service reception errors over 598 chances. A member of the District 19-5A first team, Herron also had 50 aces and 118 assists.
Cadence Hoyle
Iola Lady Bulldogs
Senior, outside hitter
Hoyle returns to the first team. She earned District 22-2A and state tournament MVP honors along with a spot on the TGCA All-State team. She finished with 561 kills and 61 aces with a 90% serving average.
Lyndsie McBride
Bremond Lady Tigers
Junior, middle blocker
McBride recorded 305 kills, 31 blocks, 472 assists, 228 digs and 71 aces. McBride earned District 14-2A MVP honors, made the TGCA All-State team and was named an American Volleyball Coaches Association Phenom.
Ava Pointer
Iola Lady Bulldogs
Junior, setter
Pointer had a strong year with 983 assists and 60 aces with 92% serving average. She was named District 22-2A setter of the year and made the all-state tournament team and TGCA All-State team.
Shelby Ray
Lexington Lady Eagles
Senior, outside hitter
Ray is an All-Brazos Valley first-team returner, who had 442 kills, 55 aces, 259 digs and 41 blocks this season. She was named District 19-3A’s overall MVP.
Lauren Salley
Leon Lady Cougars
Junior, outside hitter
Salley was co-MVP for 22-2A and had had 456 kills with a .300 hitting percentage, 59 aces, 332 blocks and 341 digs this season while helping Leon reach the regional quarterfinals.
Elizabeth See
Caldwell Lady Hornets
Senior, middle blocker
See compiling 460 kills with a .309 hitting percentage. The District 19-3A offensive MVP also had 132 solo blocks, 257 digs and 36 aces, helping her earn spots on the TGCA All-State and All-Star Legacy teams.
Second Team
Kyndal Bohnert
Anderson-Shiro Lady Owls
Senior, middle blocker
A four-year letterwinner, Bohnert finished the season with 53 aces, a 1.70 passing rate, 235 kills and .375 hitting percentage. She also had 32 blocks and 65 digs.
Ana De La Garza
College Station Lady Cougars
Junior, outside hitter
De La Garza made 19-5A’s first team and the TGCA Class 5A All-State team. She led College Station in kills (237) and ranked second in digs (281) and third in aces (33).
Kynley Hurst
Lexington Lady Eagles
Sophomore, libero
Hurst was named District 19-3A’s defensive MVP after posting 448 digs, 114 assists and 72 aces this season.
Jenna McDougald
Iola Lady Bulldogs
Junior, outside hitter
McDougald was the 22-2A offensive MVP and was named to the 2A All-State tournament team. She also earned TGCA All-State and TGCA all-star team honors.
Alyvia Peralez
Bremond Lady Tigers
Senior, outside hitter
Peralez, the 14-2A offensive MVP and member of the TGCA All-State team, had a .904 service percentage with 68 aces, 261 kills, 9 blocks, 24 assists and 226 digs.
Jordan Robinson
Leon Lady Cougars
Senior, setter
A two-time district setter of the year, Robinson tallied 951 assists while running the Lady Cougars’ offense in 2020. She also had 402 digs, 72 aces and 75 kills.
Shreya Sunkari
College Station Lady Cougars
Senior, middle blocker
Shreya, a District 19-5A first-teamer, led the league with 93 blocks. She also had 178 kills and was named a KBTX Classroom Champion this season.
Third Team
Brooke Bentke
Brenham, sophomore outside hitter
Bentke had 320 kills, 252 digs, 29 aces and 33 total blocks and made 19-5A’s first team this season.
Rilee Cumpton
Bryan, junior, outside hitter
The District 12-6A hitter co-MVP had 184 kills, 127 digs, 13 aces, 14 blocks and 21 assists.
Delayni Drgac
Caldwell, senior, libero
Drgac had 509 digs, 39 aces and 5.6 receptions per set while making the 19-3A first team.
Emery Goerig
College Station, junior, middle blocker
Goerig led College Station with a .285 hitting percentage. She also earned 19-5A first-team honors.
Kadence Looper
Lexington, junior, setter
Looper had 905 assists, 298 digs, 30 blocks and 40 aces, earning a spot on the 19-3A first team.
Asani McGee
Rudder, junior, outside hitter
McGee had 239 kills with a .266 hitting percentage and 43 blocks and made the 19-5A first team.
Cheyanne Wallin
North Zulch, senior, outside hitter
The District 22-2A co-MVP had 184 kills, 245 digs and 33 aces this season.
All-Academic Team
Sarah Boriskie, St. Joseph — 3.90 GPA
Caroline Coyle, College Station — 4.568 GPA, CR 11 of 485
Delayni Drgac, Caldwell — 4.2 GPA
Ana De La Garza, College Station — 4.309 GPA, CR 43 of 485
Emery Goerig, College Station — 3.959 GPA, CR 103 of 485
Nastasha Gouge, Bremond — 4.0 GPA, CR 2
Jordan Little, Rudder — 4.57 GPA, CR 8
Ava Martindale, College Station — 4.478 GPA, CR 19 of 523
Lyndsie McBride, Bremond — CR 1
Kate McKinney, College Station — 4.024 GPA, CR 94 of 524, THSCA Second Team Academic All-State
Riley Newton, College Station — 3.922 GPA, CR 103 of 523
Macy Nugent, College Station — 3.948, CR 115 of 524, THSCA Honorable Mention Academic-All State
Abby Peterek, College Station — 4.304 GPA, CR 44 of 485
Robyn Schoenemann, St. Joseph — 3.98 GPA
Shreya Sunkari, College Station — 4.388 GPA, CR 32 of 524, THSCA First Team Academic All-State
Kallie Williams, A&M Consolidated — 97 grade average
To be eligible for the All-Brazos Valley Academic Team, players had to earn at least honorable mention on their respective all-district teams. • KEY: GPA — grade point average; CR — class rank