The Eagle's 2020 All-Brazos Valley Volleyball Team

Brazos Valley volleyball teams experienced everything that came with playing sports in the COVID-19 era during the 2020 season. Masks, canceled games, tweaked pre- and postgame rituals and smaller crowds.

Playing under the new protocols, 19 teams from the Brazos Valley made the playoffs and nine played well into late November and early December, making for a tight race as The Eagle sports staff picked the top performers that make up the 23rd annual All-Brazos Valley Volleyball Team.

Iola advanced the farthest of any Brazos Valley team, beating defending champion Crawford in the Class 2A state championship match for the program’s third title. The Lady Bulldogs return Cadence Hoyle to the All-BV Team, while adding Ava Pointer on the first team and Jenna McDougald on the second. Jamie McDougald earned Coach of the Year honors for her efforts in leading Iola to another state title and a 30-1 overall record.

Bremond and College Station also made big runs in the playoffs with each reaching its respective regional finals.

Bremond middle blocker Lyndsie McBride made the first team and outside hitter Alyvia Peralez made the second. The Lady Cougars have four players on the All-BV team, led by Keria Herron on the first team, Shreya Sunkari and Ana De La Garza on the second and Emery Goerig on the third.