The Eagle's 2020 All-Brazos Valley Football Team

Team of the Year

Franklin Lions

Franklin went undefeated in District 13-3A-II play and continued its streak in the playoffs, outscoring opponents 147-46 in the first three rounds. Franklin met Buffalo for the second time in the state quarterfinals and advanced with a 56-33 win. In the semifinals, a last-second touchdown lifted the Lions to their second state championship appearance with a 14-13 victory over Waskom. Despite a late rally, Franklin fell short in the state title game against Canadian at AT&T Stadium in a 35-34 loss on Dec. 17.