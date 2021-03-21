The Eagle's 2020 All-Brazos Valley Football Team

Team of the Year
Franklin Lions
Franklin went undefeated in District 13-3A-II play and continued its streak in the playoffs, outscoring opponents 147-46 in the first three rounds. Franklin met Buffalo for the second time in the state quarterfinals and advanced with a 56-33 win. In the semifinals, a last-second touchdown lifted the Lions to their second state championship appearance with a 14-13 victory over Waskom. Despite a late rally, Franklin fell short in the state title game against Canadian at AT&T Stadium in a 35-34 loss on Dec. 17.
Coach of the Year
Mark Fannin, Franklin
A former player and assistant coach with the Lions, Fannin led his alma mater to its second state championship game appearance in his first season as head coach.
First Team Offense
Jett Huff
College Station Cougars, Pro-style QB, Junior
The District 8-5A-I offensive player of the year led the Cougar offense with 2,614 passing yards, connecting on 72.6% of his passes and racking up 30 touchdowns.
Mason Hardy
Normangee Panthers, Dual-threat QB, Senior
Hardy was named District 11-2A-I’s MVP after completing 120 of 187 passes for 2,371 yards and 28 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He also ran for 962 yards and 12 TDs on 116 carries.
Seth Spiller
Franklin Lions, RB, Senior
Spiller was named the District 13-3A-II MVP, rushing for 1,619 yards and 24 touchdowns on 157 carries. He averaged 10.3 yards per carry and also threw a 38-yard TD pass.
Roderick Brown
College Station Cougars, RB, Senior
Brown racked up 1,438 yards on 166 carries and 471 yards on 21 receptions with 26 total TDs as District 8-5A-I’s co-player of the year. The senior finished his Cougar career with 3,039 rushing yards.
Keithron Lee
Rudder Rangers, WR, Senior
The Texas signee led Class 5A in receiving yards with 1,139 on 65 receptions, catching 16 TD passes. He also rushed for 554 yards and nine TDs on 65 carries.
Izaha Jones
Normangee Panthers, WR, Junior
The District 11-2A-I offensive MVP had a breakout junior season with 1,039 yards and 15 touchdowns on 41 receptions, while rushing for 721 yards and 15 TDs on 59 carries.
Dillon Denman
Centerville, WR, Senior
Denman was named District 11-2A-I’s co-offensive MVP after compiling 1,007 yards and 12 touchdowns on 98 catches. The 6-foot-3 receiver also rushed for 65 yards on 11 carries.
Russell Stegall
Franklin Lions, OL, Junior
Stegall led Franklin’s offensive line that helped generate 6,940 yards of offense. The District 13-3A-II first-teamer had 34 pancakes and a 94% grade for the season.
Cory Hendrix
College Station Cougars, OL, Junior
A Kansas recruit, Hendrix made first team all-district with 43 pancake blocks and a 90% grade. He didn’t allow a sack all season.
Kaden Schimank
Lexington Eagles, OL, Junior
Schimank graded out at 95% with 47 pancakes, 35 knockdowns and just four sacks allowed on 207 passing attempts.
Monterrius Smith
Hearne Eagles, OL, Senior
Smith led the Eagles with a 99.4% grade, 31 pancakes and perfect quarterback security all season — the senior didn’t allow a single sack or quarterback pressure.
Juan Lara
Lexington Eagles, Center, Senior
The senior only allowed three sacks on 207 attempts, while grading at 93% and compiling 43 pancakes and 33 knockdowns.
Jarred Kerr
Lexington Eagles, Utility, Junior
Kerr had 1,095 yards and 14 touchdowns on 128 carries as well as 424 receiving yards and four TD catches. He also threw for 75 yards and two more scores as a do-everything player for Lexington.
Malcolm Murphy
Franklin Lions, Utility, Junior
Murphy rushed for 1,006 yards and 10 TDs and had 499 receiving yards and eight TD catches. As a key leader at cornerback, the junior also had 42 tackles (three for loss), six interceptions and 17 pass breakups.
Levi Hancock
Brazos Christian Eagles, Utility, Junior
The TAPPS District 4 MVP threw for 2,132 yards with 27 TDs. He also rushed for 523 yards and 12 TDs, while adding 34 tackles (10 for loss), 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery to earn all-state honors.
First Team Defense
Eric Goodman
A&M Consolidated Tigers, DE, Senior
Goodman was named the District 10-5A-II defensive MVP after recording 125 tackles (21 for loss), 13 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Jaray Bledsoe
Bremond Tigers, DL, Junior
Bledsoe made the most of his junior season with 104 tackles (17 for loss), two sacks, a safety, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He also ran for 1,259 yards and 21 touchdowns on 158 carries.
Steven Craft-Mitchell
Hearne Eagles, DL, Junior
The District 12-2A-I defensive MVP finished the season with 70 tackles (25 for loss), seven sacks and an interception. He also forced four fumbles and recovered a fumble.
Ashton Ferguson
Franklin Lions, DL, Senior
Ferguson had 76 tackles (22 for loss), five sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup to earn first-team all-district honors.
Jaxson Slanker
College Station Cougars, LB, Junior
Slanker earned first-team all-district honors after compiling 143 tackles (eight for loss), eight quarterback pressures, two sacks, an interception, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
Haze Tomascik
Franklin Lions, LB, Junior
The District 13-3A-II defensive player of the year led Franklin with 169 tackles (14 for loss), five sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a pass breakup.
Vince Sheffield
A&M Consolidated Tigers, LB, Senior
Sheffield closed his final season with the Tigers by compiling 108 total tackles (55 solo), three forced fumbles, a sack and an interception.
Denton Young
Normangee Panthers, LB, Senior
Young racked up 125 tackles (10 for loss), two interceptions and a forced fumble, while being named the District 11-2A-I co-defensive MVP.
Seth Kasowski
Bremond Tigers, DB, Senior
Kasowski, who also started at quarterback for Bremond, had 53 tackles (20 solo), eight interceptions for 111 return yards and a touchdown, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.
Bryson Washington
Franklin Lions, DB, Sophomore
The District 13-3A-II MVP compiled 120 tackles (one for loss), nine pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a forced fumble this season.
Eric Hemphill
Brenhan Cubs, DB, Junior
The junior was a unanimous pick for first-team all-district with 32 total tackles (24 solo), one tackle for loss and an interception.
Keshaun Cooper
College Station Cougars, DB, Senior
Cooper made the District 8-5A-I first team with 45 tackles (two for loss), six interceptions, a forced fumble and 21 pass breakups.
First Team Special Teams
Dawson Schremp
College Station Cougars, Kicker, Junior
The District 8-5A-I specialist of the year made 74 of 75 extra-point kicks and 7 of 11 field goals and averaged 39.1 yards on 27 punts. Schremp also had eight punts downed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.
Grayson Moody
Anderson-Shiro, Punter, Junior
Moody led Anderson-Shiro’s special teams with an average of 46.3 yards per punt along with nine downed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line and four inside their 10.
Second Team Offense
Jacob Robinson
Leon Cougars, Pro-style QB, Senior
Robinson led the Cougars to the area round of the 2A-I playoffs, completing 213-398 passes for 2,789 yards. He threw 31 touchdowns to just five interceptions.
EJ Ezar
Rudder Rangers, Dual-threat QB, Junior
Ezar finished fourth in all of 5A-II in passing yards (2,551) after completing 180-279 passes (64.5%), throwing 23 touchdowns. Ezar rushed for 700 yards on 117 carries and 10 TDs.
Sutton Lake
A&M Consolidated Tigers, RB, Senior
Lake led the Tigers in rushing with 1,233 yards on 166 carries, scoring 27 times. He averaged 7.4 yards per carry and added 13 receptions for 450 yards and five touchdowns.
Cam’Ron Valdez
Rockdale Tigers, RB, Senior
The Texas Tech signee finished his illustrious career as Rockdale’s all-time leading rushing (4,278) and touchdown (62) leader. As a senior, he rushed for 1,406 yards on 171 carries and 19 touchdowns with 103 receiving yards.
Jabari Dunn
Hearne Eagles, WR, Junior
Dunn was named District 12-2A-1 offensive MVP after reeling in 44 catches for 1,144 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Eagles.
Traylen Suel
College Station Cougars, WR, Junior
Suel was named a first team all-district receiver in District 8-5A-I after hauling in 73 receptions for 774 yards and seven touchdowns.
Marcus Diles
Rudder Rangers, WR, Senior
A reliable No. 2 receiver, Diles caught 48 passes for 802 yards and four touchdowns for the Rangers.
Rhett Larson
A&M Consolidated Tigers, OL, Junior
Larson graded 94% in 11 games this season. His efforts earned him first team all-district honors in 10-5A-II.
Brandon Walton
Bryan Vikings, OL, Junior
Walton was a versatile piece to the Vikings’ offensive line, playing center, guard and tackle. He had 22 knockdowns and graded 75%.
Garrett Tittle
Caldwell Hornets, OL, Junior
Tittle earned second team all-district honors in 11-3A-I after allowing no sacks, recording 27 pancakes and 25 scoop blocks.
Jabez Fills
Centerville Tigers, OL, Senior
Fills earned first team all-district honors in 11-2A-I after recording 40 knockdowns at center for the Tigers.
Keaton Altman
Brenham Cubs, OL, Senior
Altman earned first team all-district honors in 13-5A-I after helping lead the Cubs’ rushing attack. He signed to play in college at McNeese State.
Tyson Cornett
Leon Cougars, Utility, Senior
Cornett had 1,136 receiving yards and 11 TDs and added 605 rushing yards and nine TDs. He also had 117 tackles, 13 pass breakups, five INTs and three forced fumbles.
KeSean Raven
Rockdale Tigers, Utility, Senior
The Sam Houston State signee had 24 carries for 222 yards and five touchdowns, adding 43 catches for 675 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Darius Randle
Navasota Rattlers, Utility, Senior
The unanimous first-team all-district pick ran for 1,150 yards with 13 TDs and racked up 127 yards on 12 receptions and a TD.
Second Team Defense
Anthony Jackson
Hearne Eagles, DL, Junior
Jackson earned 12-2A-I defensive lineman of the year honors after recording 74 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, eight sacks, four fumble recoveries and an interception.
Isaac Almaraz
College Station Cougars, DL, Senior
Almaraz was named a first team all-district defensive end in 8-5A-I after recording 84 tackles, six tackles for loss, 10 quarterback pressures, three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Jaden Thomas
A&M Consolidated Tigers, DL, Junior
Thomas, a District 10-5A-II first-teamer, had 76 total tackles (51 solo), 25 assists, 12 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
Devion Howard
Rudder Rangers, DL, Junior
Howard had 95 tackles, 13 sacks, and caused eight fumbles for the Rangers in 2020.
Harrison Robinson
College Station Cougars, LB, Sophomore
Robinson was the 8-5A-I defensive newcomer of the year after posting 103 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight quarterback pressures, two sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Jace Snook
Madisonville Mustangs, LB, Senior
Snook concluded his senior season with 117 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, a sack, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.
David Davila
Snook Bluejays, LB, Senior
Davila had 105 Tackles, three sacks, 24 tackles for loss, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, two defensive TDs and a safety for the Bluejays.
Trey Lawhun
Brenham Cubs, LB, Senior
Lawhun was named 13-5A-II’s defensive player of the year after posting 85 total tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.
Du'wayne Paulhill
Bryan Vikings, DB, Junior
Paulhill was a pivotal part of the Bryan defense at safety with 68 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Dontavien Johnson
Caldwell Hornets, DB, Senior
Johnson earned first team all-district honors in 11-3A-I after posting 103 tackles, including 68 solo tackles.
Jermaine Kearney
Snook Bluejays, DB, Senior
Kearney completed his career with Snook by tallying 70 tackles and five interceptions as a senior.
Davioun Scott
Rockdale Tigers, DB, Junior
Scott had 76 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks for the Tigers in his junior season.
Second Team Special Teams
Nico Bulhof
Bryan Vikings, Kicker, Senior
Bulhof made 25-25 PATs and 4 of 6 field goals. He signed to play at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
Vladimir Morales
Madisonville Mustangs, Punter, Junior
Morales had a net punting average of 32.6 yards and a long of 50 in 2020. He also made 22-22 of his PATs and was 7-8 on field goals with a long of 40.
6-Man Team of the Year
Allen Academy Rams
The Rams advanced to the TAPPS 6-man Division II state championship, finishing the season with a 7-4 record.
6-Man Coach of the Year
Adrian Adams, Allen Academy
Adams guided the Rams to their second-straight state championship appearance with a strong senior class.
First Team 6-Man
Trace Brightwell
St. Joseph Eagles, QB/DB, Senior
Brightwell earned TAPPS 6-Man Division II all-state and all-district honors with 941 passing yards and 20 TDs, while rushing for 386 yards and five TDs. He had 27 tackles, five INTs and two defensive TDs.
Kevondre Corona
Calvert Trojans, QB/LB, Freshman
Corona was named Class A-II Freshman of the Year and 13-A-II offensive MVP. He threw for 1,183 yards and 17 TDs and rushed for 1,456 yards and 18 TDs. He added 74 tackles, six INTs and two forced fumbles.
Tre’Quinton Green
Calvert Trojans, TE/DE, Senior
Green was named the 13-A-II MVP. He had 63 tackles, six forced fumbles and four interceptions. On offense, Green caught 26 passes for 402 yards and four TDs, adding seven passing and eight rushing TDs.
Davien Flentroy
Calvert Trojans, RB/DB, Senior
Flentroy earned first team all-state and 13-A-II defensive MVP honors. He had 107 tackles, 10 forced fumbles, and five INTs. Flentroy rushed for 652 yards and 11 TDs, adding 376 receiving yards, and eight TDs.
Brent Tucker
Allen Academy Rams, Utility, Senior
Tucker earned first team all-state honors with 99 tackles (14 for loss), four INTs, including three for TDs. He had 1,203 rushing yards and 20 TDs, passed for 594 yards and 13 TDs and had 118 yards receiving with three TDs.
Ryan Hassell
Allen Academy Rams, DL/C, Senior
Hassell earned first team all-state honors with 95 tackles (26 for loss), six sacks, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Hassell had 82 receiving yards and three TDs, and 138 rushing yards and two TDs.
Second Team 6-Man
Twister Barrington
St. Joseph Eagles, RB/LB, Senior
Barrington earned all-state honors at running back and linebacker. On offense, he rushed for 605 yards and nine touchdowns, adding 380 receiving yards and five touchdowns. On defense, Barrington had 28 tackles, including two for loss, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Blake Scott
Dime Box Longhorns, QB/P, Junior
Scott earned all-state honors after passing for 1,260 yards and rushing for 190 in just seven games.
Owen Davis
BVCHEA Mustangs, QB/RS, Junior
Davis was a TAIAO D-I all-state selection after rushing for 581 yards and seven touchdowns, and passing for 465 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught eight passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Da’Vion Allen
Calvert Trojans, C/DL, Sophomore
Allen earned first team all-district honors after posting 28 tackles, seven sacks, six forced fumbles and three rushing touchdowns.
Aaron Boegner
Allen Academy Rams, WR, Senior
Boegner earned first team all-state honors caught 54 passes for 572 yards and 16 touchdowns, adding three kickoff return touchdowns.
Elias Chapa
Allen Academy Rams, RB/DB, Senior
Chapa earned second team all-state honors after rushing for 1,011 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. On defense, he had 41 total tackles, six fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, an interception and a defensive touchdown.
All-Academic Team
Riley Eldridge, Somerville — 94 GA, CR 2, THSCA First-Team Academic All-State
Garrette Douga, Normangee — 93 GPA, CR 16 of 59, Academic All-District, THSCA Honorable Mention Academic All-State
Nicholas Childress, Normangee — 92 GPA, CR 23 of 59, Academic All-District
Zane Moriarty, Anderson-Shiro — 95.6 GPA, CR 7
Nico Bulhof, Bryan — 5.3 GPA, CR 3, SAT 1540, accepted to MIT
James Bodine, Centerville — 4.34 GPA, CR 1, NHS
Harrison Hobbs, Centerville — 3.93 GPA, CR 5, NHS
Isaac Almaraz, College Station — 3.41 GPA
Lucas Sampson, College Station — 3.36 GPA
Tyler Christensen, College Station — 3.38 GPA
Ryan Hassell, Allen Academy — 99 GPA, TAPPS Academic All-State
Jihu Lee, Jr., Allen Academy — 99 GPA, TAPPS Academic All-State
Brent Tucker, Allen Academy — 96 GPA, TAPPS Academic All-State
Aaron Boegner, Allen Academy — 96 GPA, TAPPS Academic All-State
Jack Grunkemeyer, St. Joseph’s — 4.07 GPA, Academic All-State
Grayson Glass, St. Joseph’s — 3.94 GPA, Academic All-State
To be eligible for the all-academic team, players had to earn at least honorable mention on their respective all-district teams. Key: GPA — grade point average; CR — class rank; SAT — college entrance exam; NHS — National Honor Society; THSCA — Texas High School Coaches Association.