The Eagle's 2010s All-Decade High School Football Team

The Cougars (14-2) started the season 1-2 and head coach Steve Huff said after their second loss to Houston’s St. Puis, the team came together and went undefeated the rest of the season. After earning a spot in the playoffs, College Station didn’t let off the gas and won its first three postseason games. But its future was put in jeopardy when two of its corners suffered injuries seven plays a part from each other.

“One of the things I really emphasized with that [senior] class was leadership, and it took a little while to get it all in place, but once they once took hold of it, they got better and better each week. They just kept improving,” Huff said.

COACH OF THE DECADE

Jeff Kasowski: Bremond Tigers (2011-present)

Kasowski took an already tradition-rich Bremond program and helped the Tigers reach heights that few programs do.