Player of the Decade
Aubrie King
Mumford 2014
Guard
King, a four-time TABC all-state selection and two-time Class A player of the year, was the top option for a Mustang program that put together the best three-year run in the area this decade. He led Mumford to three straight state title games, ending with a state championship in 2014. As a senior, he led the nation with 169 made 3-pointers and averaged 21 points, nine rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game. In his final three years with the program, the Mustangs went 115-3.
King played two years at St. Edward’s University before transferring to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, where he averaged 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, and he broke the school record for free-throw percentage (.927), earning honorable mention on the American Southwest Conference All-West team. He broke his own record the next season, hitting 96.7% from the line, and again made ASC All-West honorable mention, averaging 8.8 points per game. In two seasons, he set the school’s career record for 3-pointers made, hitting 144.
King is now the head boys basketball coach at Mumford after spending two seasons as an assistant at Flatonia under his former coach, Chris Sodek.
Coach of the Decade
Chris Sodek
Mumford Mustangs (2010-14)
Sodek only coached in the Brazos Valley for half the decade, but it was the most successful run in the area by far. His Mustang teams went 115-3 over three seasons between 2011 and 2014, resulting in three straight state title game appearances. Mumford finally got over the hump in 2014, winning the Class A Division I state championship over Muenster. Sodek left to coach at Flatonia shortly after winning the title, where several years later he took on a familiar young assistant who has since taken over as Mumford’s newest head coach, player of the decade Aubrie King.
Team of the Decade
Mumford 2014
Class A Division I champions, 39-1
No other Brazos Valley team had as much dominance, consistency or expectations as the 2014 Mumford Mustangs. After two years of one-loss seasons in which the one loss came in the state title game, Mumford finally ended its season with a win and a long-desired trophy, taking down Muenster 64-57 after rallying past Smyer 59-48 in the semifinal. The only game that kept Mumford from a 40-0 season was a November loss to Houston Kinkaid.
It wasn’t just Aubrie King and LaKendric Hyson, either. Mumford also was powered by all-state selections Dion Mack and Seth Smitherman, Braxton Haynes and Justin Shannon among others. That group helped the up-tempo Mustangs average 84.2 points per game that season. On its run to the state tournament, Mumford beat its playoff opponents by an average of 37.3 points per game.
FIRST TEAM
J-Mychal Reese
Bryan 2012
Guard
Reese made the Class 5A TABC all-state team his first three seasons at Bryan under his father and head coach, John Reese, and won two district MVP awards. An injury cost him his senior year, but his elite athleticism and sparkling resume – he averaged 28.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game his junior season – made him a top-75 recruit, and he signed to play at Texas A&M. Reese showed flashes at A&M but was dismissed early in his sophomore season for off-the-field issues. He revitalized his collegiate career at North Texas, where he averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game his junior season. He shot 45.5% from 3-point range his senior season, when he averaged 10.9 points and 3.2 assists per game.
AJ Lawson
Bryan 2016
Guard
Lawson, a two-time All-Brazos Valley first-team pick, was one of the area’s most prolific scorers this decade, averaging 22 points per game his junior season and following that up with an incredible senior year in which he averaged 31.2 points and nine rebounds per game. He was named 18-5A MVP and TABC all-region both seasons and earned TABC all-state recognition his senior year. He signed with North Texas and averaged 10.1 points per game in his first two seasons before transferring to McNeese State. He averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 assists and one steal per game for the Cowboys last season.
Wendell Mitchell
Rockdale 2015
Guard
Mitchell put together an all-state senior season in which he averaged 29.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.2 steals per game and led Rockdale to the regional quarterfinals, its best finish since a state semifinal appearance in 1995. During the playoff run, he scored 51 points in an area win over White Oak. Mitchell was named to the All-Brazos Valley first team twice and won three straight district MVP awards. He signed with Baylor but transferred to Trinity Valley Community College after his redshirt freshman season, where he averaged 19.8 points per game. He spent the last two seasons at Texas A&M, where he averaged 11.6 points per game.
Zach Nutall
Bryan 2018
Guard
Nutall knew how to score. He had a knack for getting to the rim and a sweet long-range jumper, and he directed the Vikings’ offense with ease. In his senior year, Nutall led Bryan to a regional tournament for the first time since 2003. The two-time All-Brazos Valley selection averaged 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds his junior year and 21 points, seven rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks his senior season, when he garnered TABC all-state honors. He’s done the same since signing with Sam Houston State. Nutall made the Southland Conference all-freshman team in 2019 and averaged a team-leading 15.4 points per game in 2020, earning an All-Southland first-team nod.
Alex Caruso
A&M Consolidated 2012
Guard
Now known lovingly as the Bald Mamba or Carushow to Los Angeles Lakers fans, Caruso’s journey to the NBA began with a stellar career at Consol. A top-100 recruit, he made the TABC 5A all-state team and All-Brazos Valley first team his senior year, leading the Tigers to the regional quarterfinals. Caruso put together an illustrious career at Texas A&M, setting program records for career steals (276) and assists (649). He was named second-team All-SEC by the coaches and third team by AP his senior season, when he helped lead the Aggies to the Sweet 16. Caruso has been efficient in a reserve role in parts of three seasons with the Lakers, averaging 5.7 points, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 37.5% from deep. His athleticism and strong dunking display have made him a fan favorite as he finished fourth in the fan voting among Western Conference guards for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.
LaKendric Hyson
Mumford 2015
Forward
Part of a Mumford triumvirate along with head coach Chris Sodek and guard Aubrie King over a period when the Mustangs went 115-3, Hyson was more than capable of taking over a game. He did it in the 2014 Class A Division II championship game, when he had 19 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks and was named MVP. He was named to the state all-tournament team three times (2012-14) and also was named to the TABC all-state team three times (2013-15). He averaged 19 points and around nine rebounds each of his last three seasons. Hyson signed with Blinn and transferred to Mary Hardin-Baylor, where he averaged 15.5 points per game and was named American Southwest Conference West Division newcomer of the year and all-defensive team in 2018. He averaged 12.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as a senior.
Tyrin Preston
Navasota 2019
Forward
Preston was a force in the middle, leading the Rattlers to the cusp of the state tournament his senior season while averaging 15 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks per game. The 26-4A MVP and TABC all-state selection helped Navasota to its third regional final of the decade.
SECOND TEAM
KJ Cunningham
Rudder 2019
Guard
Cunningham led a strong Rudder program for three years, earning TABC all-region recognition his junior and senior seasons, and capped his prep career by leading the Rangers to their first district championship at the 5A level. He helped the Rangers to a program-best appearance in the regional semifinals as a sophomore and won 18-5A MVP as a junior, averaging 18.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He averaged 22.7 points and 8.6 rebounds his senior season. He signed at Weber State, the first Division I boys basketball signee in program history, and started 14 games as a freshman, averaging 4.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
Domonique Chambers
Caldwell 2018
Guard
Chambers won two district MVP awards and helped Caldwell make the playoffs three straight seasons. He made the All-Brazos Valley first team in his junior and senior seasons, averaging over 20 points per game both seasons, adding an impressive 7.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game as a senior. In his final season, he led the Hornets to their first playoff victory since 2004.
Tre Flowers
A&M Consolidated 2017
Guard
Flowers made back-to-back All-Brazos Valley first teams to end his high school career, also earning a pair of all-region nods his junior and senior seasons. In his final year, he averaged 20 points per game while shooting an eye-popping 62% from the field and 78% from the line. Flowers led Consol to its best season since the Alex Caruso era, reaching the regional quarterfinals in 2017. Flowers signed with Seward Community College out of high school and transferred to Texas A&M-Kingsville. He was the Javelinas’ second-highest scorer with 12.1 points per game last season, and his 59 3-pointers were the ninth-most in a single season in program history.
Kae’ron Baker
Navasota 2016
Guard
Baker made the All-Brazos Valley first team in both his junior and senior season and helped the Rattlers reach the regional final in his last year, the second of three regional final appearances this decade for Navasota. A consistent scorer and leader, Baker averaged 16.5 points, five rebounds and three assists his senior year to earn District 21-4A MVP and TABC all-region recognition.
Cory Chopp
Calvert 2015
Guard
Chopp was the Trojans’ top player on their run to the 2015 Class A state tournament, averaging 22.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 steals and three assists per game. The TABC all-state pick also made 67 3-pointers that season. Chopp had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the state semifinal against Lenorah Grady, but Calvert dropped a heartbreaker 76-75 in overtime, ending the season with a 22-3 record.
Steven Henderson
Allen Academy 2018
Post
The daunting 6-6 post was a two-time TAPPS all-state selection and led the Rams to the regional round his senior year, helping set the stage for Allen Academy’s state title the next year. Henderson was the Brazos Valley’s scoring champion in 2018, averaging 26.3 points per game and made it a double-double with 13.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
Quaylon Newton
Bryan 2015
Forward
Newton scored 17.7 points and grabbed 9.2 rebounds per game his junior season, earning District 18-5A MVP and TABC all-region honors. He followed that up with another strong season, averaging 16 points and nine rebounds to repeat on the all-region team. Newton signed with Southern Nazarene University and saw his role steadily increase over his first three seasons. He averaged 8.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game as a junior in 2017-18 to earn All-Great American Conference honorable mention.
