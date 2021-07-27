 Skip to main content
Texas, Oklahoma submit request to join powerhouse SEC
breaking

Texas, Oklahoma submit request to join powerhouse SEC

SEC Media Days Football

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Monday, July 19, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

Texas and Oklahoma submitted a request Tuesday to join the Southeastern Conference, with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey saying the league would consider it in the "near future."

A day after the Big 12 schools notified the league that they would not be extending an agreement that binds conference members to 2025, the schools publicly stated for the first time they want to join the powerhouse SEC.

Oklahoma and Texas sent a joint letter to Sankey with requesting "invitations for membership to the Southeastern Conference starting on July 1, 2025."

