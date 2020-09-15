 Skip to main content
Texas high school football rankings
Texas high school football rankings

20200911 BREMOND V MILANO MM 02

Bremond quarterback Seth Kasowski, left, carries the ball while teammate David Williams, right, blocks Milano’s Josh Millar on Friday. Williams is the Tigers’ backup quarterback but moved to the offensive line this week to help spark the team’s rushing attack.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 3, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A (preseason)

Rank School (Record)                     Week 3 Prv

1 Galena Park North Shore (0-0)          Idle     1

2 Duncanville (0-0)                               Idle     2

3 Katy (0-0)                                           Idle     3

4 Austin Westlake (0-0)                        Idle     4

5 Denton Guyer (0-0)                            Idle     5

6 Allen (0-0)                                          Idle     6

7 Southlake Carroll (0-0)                      Idle     7

8 Alvin Shadow Creek (0-0)                 Idle     8

9 Lake Travis (0-0)                                Idle     9

10 Humble Atascocita (0-0)                Idle   10

CLASS 5A DIVISION I (preseason)

Rank School (Record)                     Week 3 Prv

1 Denton Ryan (0-0)                              Idle     1

2 Frisco Lone Star (0-0)                        Idle     2

3 Longview (0-0)                                   Idle     3

4 Dallas Highland Park (0-0)                Idle     4

5 Lancaster (0-0)                                  Idle     5

6 Manvel (0-0)                                       Idle     6

7 Richmond Foster (0-0)                      Idle     7

8 Cedar Park (0-0)                                Idle     8

9 Red Oak (0-0)                                    Idle     9

10 Amarillo Tascosa (0-0)                    Idle   10

CLASS 5A DIVISION II (preseason)

Rank School (Record)                     Week 3 Prv

1 Ennis (0-0)                                      Idle     1

2 Aledo (0-0)                                     Idle     2

3 Lubbock Cooper (0-0)                      Idle     3

4 Fort Bend Marshall (0-0)                   Idle     4

5 A&M Consolidated (0-0)              Idle      5

6 WF Rider (0-0)                                 Idle     6

7 Mansfield Timberview (0-0)               Idle     7

8 Frisco (0-0)                                      Idle     8

9 Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill (0-0)             Idle     9

10 Crosby (0-0)                                     Idle   10

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record)                     Week 3 Prv

1 Argyle (3-0)                   W: Celina, 35-21     1

2 Waco La Vega (3-0) W: CC Calallen, 21-13  2

3 Lampasas (3-0)     W: Wimberley, 57-28     3

4 Dumas (3-0)                 W: Perryton, 30-0     4

5 CC Miller (2-0)               W: Sinton, 62-27     5

6 PL Calhoun (2-1)      W: El Campo, 39-27       8

7 Boerne (3-0)                    W: Burnet, 30-7   10

8 CC Calallen (1-2) L: Waco La Vega, 21-13    7

9 Midlothian Heritage (3-0) W: Decatur, 28-25    9

10 Canyon (2-0) W: Lubbock Estacado, 38-0    NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record)                     Week 3 Prv

1 Carthage (1-0)                                   Idle     1

2 Pleasant Grove (2-1)         W: Paris, 35-7      2

3 West Orange-Stark (0-0)                   Idle     3

4 Gilmer (3-0)                 W: Atlanta, 73-26     5

5 Jasper (1-0)                 W: Newton, 63-20     6

6 Iowa Park (3-0)    W: Burkburnett, 49-12     8

7 Bellville (3-0)              W: Stafford, 50-29     9

8 China Spring (3-0) W: Brownwood, 35-14  10

9 Silsbee (1-0)          W: Lumberton, 56-14  NR

10 Wimberley (2-1)    L: Lampasas, 57-28     4

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record)                     Week 3 Prv

1 Brock (2-0)                                      Idle     1

2 Grandview (3-0)            W: Godley, 41-7     2

3 Wall (2-1)           L: SA Cornerstone, 24-6     4

4 Pottsboro (2-1)              L: Melissa, 51-17     3

5 Malakoff (1-2) L: Cedar Hill Trinity, 56-32      5

6 Hallettsville (2-1)          W: Ganado, 49-7     8

7 Shallowater (3-0) W: Levelland, 52-46 (OT) 9

8 Rockdale (2-1)        L: Lexington, 35-34     6

9 Yoakum (3-0)                   W: Cuero, 27-0   10

10 Mount Vernon (3-0) W: Pewitt, 42-14          NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record)                     Week 3 Prv

1 Canadian (2-1)          W: Bushland, 46-19     1

2 Gunter (2-1)          W: Whitesboro, 42-10     2

3 East Bernard (3-0)           W: Boling, 42-9     5

4 Lexington (3-0)    W: Rockdale, 35-34     7

5 Newton (0-1)                  L: Jasper, 63-20     4

6 Daingerfield (2-1)         W: Sabine, 35-14     6

7 Omaha Pewitt (1-1) L: Mount Vernon, 42-14 3

8 Poth (3-0)                W: Karnes City, 68-7     8

9 Childress (3-0)         W: Stamford, 58-14  NR

10 Abernathy (2-1)     W: Sundown, 21-12   10

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record)                     Week 3 Prv

1 Shiner (3-0)              W: Smithville 45-12     1

2 Refugio (3-0)                     W: Edna 42-21     2

3 Post (3-0)                    W: Littlefield 58-6     3

4 Cisco (2-1)            W: Breckenridge 14-0     4

5 San Augustine (1-0)        W: Elkhart 41-6     5

6 San Saba (3-0)                  W: Mason 32-0     6

7 Lindsay (3-0)              W: Callisburg 41-6     8

8 Flatonia (3-0)               W: Falls City 34-7     9

9 Joaquin (2-0)               W: Groveton 41-0  NR

10 Holland (3-0)        W: Johnson City 41-0  NR

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record)                     Week 3 Prv

1 Mart (3-0)                  W: Anahuac, 46-14     1

2 Hamlin (3-0)                   W: Albany, 42-6     2

3 Wellington (2-0) W: River Road, 26-20          3

4 Windthorst (3-0)  W: Archer City, 21-20       4

5 Wink (3-0)                     W: Alpine, 38-20     5

6 Stratford (2-1)         W: Lakin (KS), 38-16     7

7 Clarendon (3-0)            W: Bovina, 30-14     8

8 Bremond (2-1)           W: Milano, 43-0   10

9 Albany (2-1)                    L: Hamlin, 42-6     6

10 Wheeler (2-1)              W: Quanah, 15-7  NR

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record)                     Week 3 Prv

1 Westbrook (3-0)            W: Loraine, 49-0     4

2 Borden County (2-1)     W: Rankin, 40-34     6

3 Jonesboro (3-0) W: Johnson Co., 76-44          2

4 Rankin (2-1)      L: Borden County, 40-34     1

5 Sterling City (3-0)     W: O’Donnell, 58-6     3

6 Gilmer Union Hill (2-0) W: Crowell, 48-0     5

7 May (2-1)                  W: Knox City, 60-56     7

8 White Deer (2-1)            W: Lefors, 58-13     8

9 Leakey (3-0)             W: Sanderson, 52-6     9

10 Happy (3-0) W: Springlake Earth, 77-30  10

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record)                     Week 3 Prv

1 Balmorhea (2-1) W: Nueces Canyon, 46-0    1

2 Calvert (2-1) W: Tribe Consol, 32-28      3

3 Richland Springs (1-0)                       Idle     2

4 Jayton (3-0)                     W: Wilson, 56-0     4

5 Motley County (2-1)        W: Spur, 62-28     6

6 Strawn (2-1)                  W: Bryson, 44-16     5

7 Klondike (3-0)   W: Lenorah Grady, 58-8     8

8 Groom (2-1)              W: Nazareth, 52-40     9

9 Gordon (2-1)                   W: Baird, 56-47  NR

10 Blackwell (1-2)         L: Highland, 42-22     7

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record)                     Week 3 Prv

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (0-0)            Idle     1

2 Plano John Paul II (0-0)                      Idle     2

3 Trinity Cedar Hill (2-1) W: Malakoff, 56-35  3

4 FW Nolan (0-0)                                   Idle     4

5 SA Cornerstone (2-1)         W: Wall, 24-6  NR

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

Rank School (Record)                     Week 3 Prv

1 Fredericksburg Heritage (0-0)         Idle     1

2 New Braunfels Christian (0-0)           Idle     2

3 Austin Veritas (0-0)                            Idle     4

4 Dallas Lakehill (0-0)                           Idle     5

5 Tribe Consolidated (1-1) L: Calvert, 32-28  3

