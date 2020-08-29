Texas Aces youth baseball team wins national qualifier

The Texas Aces won the 13-and-under Nations Baseball national qualifier in Tomball earlier this month. Playing up an age level, the 12-and-under Aces went 5-0 to win the select division title, beating the Houston Warriors 13U Lozano 11-2 in the championship game.
The 12U Aces include Landon Ramos, Jake Boggan, Dawson Keim, Drake Bentke, Colman Henton, Austin Isom, Jayden Potter, Cameron Liotta, Ryder Ridgeway, Jacob Navarro, Jorydn Morales and J-Money Holder.
