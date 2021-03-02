Texas A&M's Zane Schmidt named MVP, three Aggies earn Round Rock Classic All-Tournament honors

Texas A&M’s Zane Schmidt was named MVP and teammates Will Frizzell and Mikey Hoehner joined him on the the Round Rock Classic All-Tournament team after the Aggies finished the weekend with a 2-1 record.

A&M beat Baylor 12-4 and Oklahoma 8-1, but closed out the final day with a 6-1 loss to Auburn.

Auburn had the most players on the 10-person team with four (INF Tyler Miller, OF Kason Howell, OF Steven Williams, P Trace Bright), while Baylor added two (INF Jack Pineda, OF Jared McKenzie) and Oklahoma had one (DH Jimmy Crooks).

Schmidt batted 3 for 3 with a .556 slugging percentage in three games. He also had four walks, a triple and four RBIs. Frizzell hit 5 for 12 with three runs, a double, a home run and three RBIs. Hoehner batted 2 for 10 with two walks, a home run, three runs and two RBIs.

The Aggies host Houston Baptist at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Bell Park.