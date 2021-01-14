Texas A&M's Zaay Green available for tonight's game

Bench depth, a strength for the seventh-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team, will get a boost for tonight’s game at LSU with the return of junior guard Zaay Green. The transfer from Tennessee had been unavailable for the last two games along with sophomore guard Alexis Morris who again won’t be available.

Green and Morris along with sixth woman Destiny Pitts lead one of the strongest benches in the country. Pitts is averaging 7.9 points and 19.1 minutes per game. Green in the two games she saw action in after becoming eligible scored 14 points in 34 minutes. Morris is averaging 10.1 points and 13 minutes in seven games.

A&M's bench, other than Pitts, logged just over 10 minutes in the last two games against Kentucky and Arkansas as the starters played more minutes. A&M head coach Gary Blair said Wednesday he'd like to keep his starters fresh, though they've handled heavy minutes in the past.

A&M (12-0, 3-0) is looking to break a four-game losing streak in Baton Rouge. A victory would give A&M its best start in program history and set the record for consecutive victories.

