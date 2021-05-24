 Skip to main content
Texas A&M's Will Frizzell named to All-SEC first team
Texas A&M's Will Frizzell heads home after hitting a walk-off home run to beat No. 11 Ole Miss on Friday at Blue Bell Park.

 Texas A&M athletics department photo by Bailey Orr

Texas A&M’s Will Frizzell was named to the All-Southeastern Conference baseball first team, the league announced Monday. Frizzell is coming off an All-America season and leads the SEC in home runs (19), total bases (140) and slugging percentage (.686). The Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist also had 46 runs, 13 doubles, 50 RBIs and batted .343 this season. The Aggies (29-27, 9-21) finished 13th in the conference.

