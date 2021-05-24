Texas A&M's Will Frizzell named to All-SEC first team

Texas A&M’s Will Frizzell was named to the All-Southeastern Conference baseball first team, the league announced Monday. Frizzell is coming off an All-America season and leads the SEC in home runs (19), total bases (140) and slugging percentage (.686). The Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist also had 46 runs, 13 doubles, 50 RBIs and batted .343 this season. The Aggies (29-27, 9-21) finished 13th in the conference.