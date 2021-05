Texas A&M first baseman Will Frizzell was named the Southeastern Conference baseball player of the week. Frizzell was 9 for 16 in four games with seven extra base hits.

In the weekend series against Ole Miss he was 7 for 12 with five homers, a double and 11 runs batted in. He had two homers in a 9-8 victory in Game 1, including a walk-off blast in the ninth. He added two homers in the final game, knocking in all the runs in a 6-5 victory that included a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh.