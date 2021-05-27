 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M's Valentin Vacherot falls short in NCAA men’s single quarterfinals
0 comments

Texas A&M's Valentin Vacherot falls short in NCAA men’s single quarterfinals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORLANDO, Fla. — Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot lost 6-3, 6-0 to Florida’s No. 6 Sam Riffice in the singles quarterfinals on Wednesday at the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex in Orlando. Fifth-ranked Vacherot matched A&M’s best showing at the NCAA tournament in program history, joining Connor Pollock (2009), Shaun Madden (2000) and Grant Connell (1985).

“We could not be more proud of Val and what he has accomplished the last four years in Aggieland,” A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “He exemplified everything that is great about college sports; a quiet warrior that relished every opportunity to represent the Maroon & White. He, Carlos [Aguilar], Hady [Habib] and Bjorn [Thomson] have represented this university with class and dignity that all Aggies can be proud of.”

NCAA Men’s Championship

USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex, Orlando, Florida.

Singles

First Round

No. 37 Matej Vocel (OSU) def. No. 30 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) 6-3, 6-1

No. 3 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. No. 50 Kody Pearson (Tulsa) 6-2, 6-1

No. 5 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 45 Gustaf Strom (Zona) 2-6, 7-5, 6-3

Second Round

No. 35 William Blumberg (UNC) def. No. 3 Hady Habib (TAMU) 7-5, 6-2

No. 5 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 52 Riley Smith (USC) 6-1, 6-2

Round of 16

No. 5 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 24 Rinky Hijikata (UNC) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

Quarterfinals

No. 6 Sam Riffice (UF) def. No. 5 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles

First Round

No. 10 Riley Smith / Daniel Cukierman (USC) def. No. 8 Carlos Aguilar / Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) 6-3, 6-0

Texas A&M University logo
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron shines in the Lakers win over the Suns

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert