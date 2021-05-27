Texas A&M's Valentin Vacherot falls short in NCAA men’s single quarterfinals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot lost 6-3, 6-0 to Florida’s No. 6 Sam Riffice in the singles quarterfinals on Wednesday at the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex in Orlando. Fifth-ranked Vacherot matched A&M’s best showing at the NCAA tournament in program history, joining Connor Pollock (2009), Shaun Madden (2000) and Grant Connell (1985).
“We could not be more proud of Val and what he has accomplished the last four years in Aggieland,” A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “He exemplified everything that is great about college sports; a quiet warrior that relished every opportunity to represent the Maroon & White. He, Carlos [Aguilar], Hady [Habib] and Bjorn [Thomson] have represented this university with class and dignity that all Aggies can be proud of.”
NCAA Men’s Championship
USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex, Orlando, Florida.
Singles
First Round
No. 37 Matej Vocel (OSU) def. No. 30 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) 6-3, 6-1
No. 3 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. No. 50 Kody Pearson (Tulsa) 6-2, 6-1
No. 5 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 45 Gustaf Strom (Zona) 2-6, 7-5, 6-3
Second Round
No. 35 William Blumberg (UNC) def. No. 3 Hady Habib (TAMU) 7-5, 6-2
No. 5 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 52 Riley Smith (USC) 6-1, 6-2
Round of 16
No. 5 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 24 Rinky Hijikata (UNC) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
Quarterfinals
No. 6 Sam Riffice (UF) def. No. 5 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) 6-3, 6-0
Doubles
First Round
No. 10 Riley Smith / Daniel Cukierman (USC) def. No. 8 Carlos Aguilar / Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) 6-3, 6-0