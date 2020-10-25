 Skip to main content
Texas A&M's Valentin Vacherot claims singles title on final day of South Carolina tournament
Texas A&M vs. Florida

Texas A&M's Valentin Vacherot, a senior, lost out on a golden opportunity to win a Southeastern Conference tennis title when all SEC spring sports and tournaments were canceled.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot earned the individual singles title at the Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout on Sunday at the Carolina Tennis Center.

Rain stopped the tournament from being completed, but Vacherot’s 2-0 record on the weekend carried him to the title. He beat South Carolina’s Daniel Rodrigues and Georgia’s Philip Henning in the first two days of play.

South Carolina’s Raphael Lambling and Phillip Jordan were named doubles champions.

