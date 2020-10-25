Texas A&M's Valentin Vacherot claims singles title on final day of South Carolina tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot earned the individual singles title at the Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout on Sunday at the Carolina Tennis Center.
Rain stopped the tournament from being completed, but Vacherot’s 2-0 record on the weekend carried him to the title. He beat South Carolina’s Daniel Rodrigues and Georgia’s Philip Henning in the first two days of play.
South Carolina’s Raphael Lambling and Phillip Jordan were named doubles champions.
