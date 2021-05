ORLANDO, Fla. — Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot beat North Carolina’s No. 24 Rinky Hijikata 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals in singles play on Tuesday at the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Fifth-ranked Vacherot will compete in the quarterfinals for the first time in his college career at 11 a.m. Wednesday against Florida’s No. 6 Sam Riffice.