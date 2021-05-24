Texas A&M's Valentin Vacherot advances in singles play at NCAA Men's Tennis Championship

ORLANDO, Fla. — Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot advanced to the singles Round of 16, while No. 3 Hady Habib and the No. 8-ranked duo of Carlos Agular and Bjorn Thomson suffered losses on Monday at the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex in Orlando, Florida.
Fifth-ranked Vacherot beat Southern Cal’s No. 52 Riley Smith 6-1, 6-2 and will matchup with North Carolina’s No. 24 Rinky Hijikata at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Habib fell 7-5, 6-2 to the Tar Heels’ No. 35 William Blumberg. In doubles play, Aguilar and Thomson lost 6-3, 6-0 to USC’s No. 10 duo of Daniel Cukierman and Smith.