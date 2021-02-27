 Skip to main content
Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens wins pair of gold medals in jumps at SEC indoor meet

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas A&M junior Tyra Gittens won the women’s high jump and long jump to highlight the Aggies’ day Friday at the Southeastern Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

Gittens won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 2.25 inches and the long jump with a mark of 21-8.75. She became the first Aggie to win the women’s high jump at the SEC indoor meet.

A&M’s women finished the second of three days in fifth with 23 points. Georgia leads with 49 followed by Ole Miss (38), Arkansas (37) and LSU (36). Florida trailed A&M by one point.

Arkansas leads the men’s team standings with 57 points followed by LSU (34), Ole Miss (25), Alabama (20), Auburn (19) and Georgia (17). A&M is tied with Tennesse for seventh with 16 points.

The meet concludes Saturday.

