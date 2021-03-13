Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens claims second gold medal at NCAA Indoor Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the second straight day Texas A&M junior Tyra Gittens struck gold at the NCAA Track & Field Championships.

Gittens followed up her record-setting performance in the pentathlon by winning the women’s high jump Friday at the Randal Tyson Track Center. She cleared 6 feet, 2.75 inches to beat

Gittens also leapt a school-record 21-11 in the long jump to place third. Texas junior Tara Davis won with a college-record jump of 22-9, and Florida freshman Claire Bryant placed second at 21-11.75.

In running preliminaries, A&M’s Athing Mu and Charokee Young posted the fastest qualifying times in the women’s 400 meters. Mu finished in 51.02 seconds and Young in 51.64 to advance to Saturday’s final.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Aggies’ Bryce Deadmon also qualified for the men’s 400 final with the second-fastest preliminary time of 45.37.

Gittens’ work so far has helped the second-ranked Aggie women lead the team standings with 26 points through 8 of 17 events. LSU and Georgia are tied for second with 23 points followed by Florida (15) and Auburn (14) in an all-Southeastern Conference top five.