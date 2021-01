The Texas A&M baseball team will open play at the Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 against Baylor, the Aggies announced Friday.

A&M also will face Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 and Auburn at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The Aggies will open the season with a three-game nonference series against Xavier on Feb. 19-21 at Blue Bell Park. Game times have yet to be announced.