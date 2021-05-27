 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M's Tatiana Makarova, Jayci Goldsmith lose in NCAA women’s double quarterfinals
0 comments

Texas A&M's Tatiana Makarova, Jayci Goldsmith lose in NCAA women’s double quarterfinals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORLANDO, Fla. — Texas A&M’s Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith fell 6-3, 6-1 to Virgina’s No. 21-ranked Rosie Johanson and Emma Navarro to end the Aggies’ season on Wednesday at the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex in Orlando, Florida.

The No. 20-ranked duo made history on Tuesday by earning an automatic bid to the ITA All-American Team, in its win over North Carolina State’s No. 5 Jaeda Daniel and Adriana Ream, something only one other A&M duo had done before.

“Although this was a very tough match for us today, we are extremely happy to be returning to Aggieland with All-American recognition for Tatiana [Makarova] and Jayci [Goldsmith],” A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “It has been an incredible season for our team as a whole, and for these two individually.”

NCAA Women’s Championship

USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex, Orlando, Florida.

Doubles

Round of 32

#20 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. No. 15 Maya Tahan / Diana Khodan (MIA) 6-1, 6-4

Round of 16

#20 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. No. 5 Jaeda Daniel / Adriana Reami (NCST) 6-2, 6-3

Texas A&M University logo
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron shines in the Lakers win over the Suns

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert