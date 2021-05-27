Texas A&M's Tatiana Makarova, Jayci Goldsmith lose in NCAA women’s double quarterfinals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Texas A&M’s Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith fell 6-3, 6-1 to Virgina’s No. 21-ranked Rosie Johanson and Emma Navarro to end the Aggies’ season on Wednesday at the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex in Orlando, Florida.

The No. 20-ranked duo made history on Tuesday by earning an automatic bid to the ITA All-American Team, in its win over North Carolina State’s No. 5 Jaeda Daniel and Adriana Ream, something only one other A&M duo had done before.

“Although this was a very tough match for us today, we are extremely happy to be returning to Aggieland with All-American recognition for Tatiana [Makarova] and Jayci [Goldsmith],” A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “It has been an incredible season for our team as a whole, and for these two individually.”

NCAA Women’s Championship

USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex, Orlando, Florida.

Doubles

Round of 32

#20 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. No. 15 Maya Tahan / Diana Khodan (MIA) 6-1, 6-4

Round of 16

#20 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. No. 5 Jaeda Daniel / Adriana Reami (NCST) 6-2, 6-3