Texas A&M's Tatiana Makarova, Jayci Goldsmith earn ITA All-America honors

Texas A&M’s Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith earned All-America honors, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced on Monday.

Makarova and Goldsmith were named All-Americans in doubles play, becoming only the second Aggies to do so after Rachel Pierson and Rutuja Bhosale in 2017. The duo earned an All-America bid by advancing to the NCAA women’s tennis quarterfinals. The Aggies eventually lost to Virginia’s No. 21 Rosie Johanson and Emma Navarro on May 26.

Makarova also earned All-America status in singles play. She made the Round of 64 at the NCAAs before falling to Texas’ Peyton Stearns. Makarova becomes the second player in program history to receive honors in both singles and doubles in the same year behind Pierson (‘17).