Texas A&M's Tatiana Makarova, Jayci Goldsmith advance to NCAA women's double quarterfinals
Texas A&M's Tatiana Makarova, Jayci Goldsmith advance to NCAA women's double quarterfinals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Texas A&M’s Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith advanced to the doubles quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over North Carolina State’s No. 5 Jaeda Daniel and Adriana Ream on Tuesday at the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex in Orlando, Florida.

The No. 20-ranked duo also earned an automatic selection to the ITA All-American Team. They’re only the second A&M doubles team to do that with the first being Rachel Pierson and Rutuja Bhosale in head coach Mark Weaver’s second season with the Aggies.

Makarova and Goldsmith will face the No. 21-ranked Virgina duo of Rosie Johanson and Emma Navarro on Wednesday with the time to be determined.

Texas A&M University logo
