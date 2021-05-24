Texas A&M's Tatiana Makarova, Jayci Goldsmith advance in doubles play at NCAA Women's Tennis Championship

ORLANDO, Fla. — Texas A&M’s No. 20-ranked duo of Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith beat Miami’s No. 15 Maya Tahan and Diana Khodan 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the Round of 16 at the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex in Orlando, Florida.

The Aggies will face North Carolina State’s No. 5 Jaeda Daniel and Adriana Reami on Tuesday at a time to be determined. Daniel and Reami beat Pepperdine 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) on Monday. The winner of Tuesday’s match will advance to the quarterfinals with an automatic selection to the ITA All-American Team.