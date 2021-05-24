 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M's Tatiana Makarova, Jayci Goldsmith advance in doubles play at NCAA Women's Tennis Championship
0 comments

Texas A&M's Tatiana Makarova, Jayci Goldsmith advance in doubles play at NCAA Women's Tennis Championship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

ORLANDO, Fla. — Texas A&M’s No. 20-ranked duo of Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith beat Miami’s No. 15 Maya Tahan and Diana Khodan 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the Round of 16 at the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex in Orlando, Florida.

The Aggies will face North Carolina State’s No. 5 Jaeda Daniel and Adriana Reami on Tuesday at a time to be determined. Daniel and Reami beat Pepperdine 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) on Monday. The winner of Tuesday’s match will advance to the quarterfinals with an automatic selection to the ITA All-American Team.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert