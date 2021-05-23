Texas A&M's Tatiana Makarova falls in Round of 64 singles at NCAA Women's Tennis Championship

ORLANDO, Fla. — Texas A&M’s Tatiana Makarova lost to Texas’ No. 37 Peyton Stearns 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday in the NCAA Individual Women’s Tennis Championships at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex in Orlando, Florida.

No. 25-ranked Makarova ended her season in singles play with a 26-7 record overall. She will join teammate Jayci Goldsmith in the Round of 32 doubles against Miami’s No. 15 Maya Tahan and Diana Khodanon on Monday with the time to be determined.