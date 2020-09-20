Texas A&M's starting linebacker Anthony Hines opts out of 2020 football season

Linebacker Anthony Hines did a good job filling holes for Texas A&M’s defense last season, but now he’s created a huge one for the Aggies by opting out of the season less than a week before the opener.
“This year has been a wild ride to say the least,” Hines said on twitter Sunday. “With everything taking place in the world right now, from the pandemic, to the blatant injustices being committed towards people of color, it’s difficult to be 100% locked in to the game of football right now. I can’t help but see this time as an opportunity to try & make a difference in my community. With that being said, I have chosen to opt out of the 2020 football season.”
Hines is the second key A&M starter to opt out this season, joining junior wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon who said he would prepare for the NFL draft, something Hines didn’t mention. Hines was the second-leading tackler on the team last season with 73. Hines and senior linebacker Buddy Johnson, who led the team with 77 tackles, formed the strength of the defense.
The Aggies have until Saturday to decide on Hines’ replacement for the opener against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field. Hines talked about how good the defense and team were going to be during a Zoom press conference on Aug. 24.
“This is the most talented team I’ve been around since I’ve been here and just to take the next step, it’s all around the details,” he said. “It’s about those little things.”
Hines loved the competition with Johnson and the other defenders.
“Iron sharpens iron at the end of the day so I really think that [competition] is going to boost us,” Hines said. “It’s only going to make us better and we’ve got a bunch of guys that aren’t afraid of competition and are stepping up to the plate and really bringing their ‘A game’ every single day and I think it’s going to show on Saturdays.”
Hines, who missed his sophomore season with an injury, started every game last season as did Johnson, who has 22 career starts. The only other linebacker on the roster with starting experience is senior Aaron Hansford who has made two starts. Hansford had 15 tackles last season in 13 games to tie for 17th best on the team with freshman linebacker Andre White Jr., who had 15 in 11 games. Senior linebacker Braden White, the 12th Man, and senior Keeath Magee II, both walk-ons, each had two tackles. True freshman linebackers include Edgerrin Cooper and Antonio Doyle Jr., both former four-star recruits.
Hines is the fifth A&M player to opt out of the 2020 season, joining senior cornerback Elijah Blades, sophomore quarterback James Foster and junior safety Derrick Tucker. Blades and Foster did not give a reason for opting out, but Tucker cited supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Several players around the country have opted out due to COVID-19, though a few changed their mind.
