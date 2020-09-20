Texas A&M's starting linebacker Anthony Hines opts out of 2020 football season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linebacker Anthony Hines did a good job filling holes for Texas A&M’s defense last season, but now he’s created a huge one for the Aggies by opting out of the season less than a week before the opener.

“This year has been a wild ride to say the least,” Hines said on twitter Sunday. “With everything taking place in the world right now, from the pandemic, to the blatant injustices being committed towards people of color, it’s difficult to be 100% locked in to the game of football right now. I can’t help but see this time as an opportunity to try & make a difference in my community. With that being said, I have chosen to opt out of the 2020 football season.”

Hines is the second key A&M starter to opt out this season, joining junior wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon who said he would prepare for the NFL draft, something Hines didn’t mention. Hines was the second-leading tackler on the team last season with 73. Hines and senior linebacker Buddy Johnson, who led the team with 77 tackles, formed the strength of the defense.

The Aggies have until Saturday to decide on Hines’ replacement for the opener against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field. Hines talked about how good the defense and team were going to be during a Zoom press conference on Aug. 24.