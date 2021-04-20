Texas A&M's soccer team earns No. 7 seed in NCAA tournament

The Texas A&M women’s soccer team has been a part of the last 25 NCAA Division I Tournaments.
The Aggies 26th in a row will be unlike any other.
A&M (11-3, 7-1 in SEC) was named the No. 7 seed on Monday, in the tournament that will take place entirely in North Carolina so COVID-19 protocols and testing can be observed.
The Aggies earned a first-round bye and will face the winner of Central Connecticut State (7-0) and South Florida (9-0-2) on April 27 in the second round.
“We’re elated to be in the tournament,” head coach G. Guerrieri said. “To be in 26 years in a row points to the consistent high level that this program has been flying at since 1995. You know, it reminds me quite a bit of all the different young women who have represented Texas A&M in those years and have put A&M on this platform.”
Of those who will not be a part of A&M’s trip to the big dance are two of their top scorers from the spring segment of the season — Addie McCain (5 goals, 2 assists) and Jimena Lopez (3 goals, 4 assists). Both players moved on to their professional careers, McCain with Kansas City’s NWSL franchise and Lopez with SD Eibar in Spain.
But with a 1-0 win over No. 3 TCU to close out the spring season, the remaining players proved they are the same team that won the a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season title in the fall.
“I think last week our ladies proved that we are every bit a team that can beat anybody on any given day and we will be looking for that kind of performance as we go into Greensboro,” Guerrieri said.
Only four teams have made the NCAA tournament every year since 1995. North Carolina, Virginia and Penn State are the others. A&M carries a 23-year streak of making the second round, trailing only by North Carolina (39) and Virginia (26).
The home-state Tar Heels are the No. 2 seed and sit at the bottom of the Aggies’ bracket, along with nationally seeded No. 10 Oklahoma State and No. 15 Saint Louis.
Guerrieri sees it simply as a potential renewal of a long-time postseason rivalry.
“We’ve had a couple of Elite Eight battles with them in Chapel Hill over the years that were knock-down, drag outs that went to the last moment,” he said.
A&M last faced North Carolina in the second round of the tournament in 2015 and won 1-0 in Clemson. In 2013, the Aggies squared off against the Tar Heels in the Elite Eight, losing 2-0 in Chapel Hill.
Along with A&M, five SEC schools made the field of 48 teams. Co-regular season champion Arkansas is a six seed, followed by SEC tournament champion Vanderbilt, which was given a 15 seed. Ole Miss and South Carolina also made the field. Florida State is the overall No. 1 seed.
The second round will get underway April 30-May 1. The third round will be on May 5 with quarterfinals on May 9. College Cup semifinals will be held at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on May 13 and the championship will be on May 17.
Guerrieri said he talked with A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair on how to effectively live through nearly a month-long bubbled tournament. Blair led the Aggies to the Sweet 16 at their NCAA tournament, which was held completely in the San Antonio area.
“Most of it is going to be, we have to prepare for the best,” he said. “We have a team that has really done a great job of having themselves prepared for whatever we threw in front of them, and now, whatever the NCAA throws in front of them.”
Sophomore Ali Russell said her team is up for the task.
“Thinking about it is kind of weird, but also, considering the circumstances, it is something that we have been mentally preparing for,” she said. “We’re at the end of our school year. We have a lot of school. So it will be kind of a blessing, because all of us will be so focused in and be able to have this bubble where we are focused on as school and focused on soccer and doing everything to get the job done.”