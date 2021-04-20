Texas A&M's soccer team earns No. 7 seed in NCAA tournament

The second round will get underway April 30-May 1. The third round will be on May 5 with quarterfinals on May 9. College Cup semifinals will be held at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on May 13 and the championship will be on May 17.

Guerrieri said he talked with A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair on how to effectively live through nearly a month-long bubbled tournament. Blair led the Aggies to the Sweet 16 at their NCAA tournament, which was held completely in the San Antonio area.

“Most of it is going to be, we have to prepare for the best,” he said. “We have a team that has really done a great job of having themselves prepared for whatever we threw in front of them, and now, whatever the NCAA throws in front of them.”

Sophomore Ali Russell said her team is up for the task.

“Thinking about it is kind of weird, but also, considering the circumstances, it is something that we have been mentally preparing for,” she said. “We’re at the end of our school year. We have a lot of school. So it will be kind of a blessing, because all of us will be so focused in and be able to have this bubble where we are focused on as school and focused on soccer and doing everything to get the job done.”